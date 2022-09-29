Rebuild Alabama projects will include Sylacauga bridge

The latest round of Rebuild Alabama projects, announced Wednesday, includes a quarter of million dollars for a bridge replacement on Walnut Road over Ogletree Creek in Sylacauga.
According to Mayor Jim Heigl, the bridge in question is actually more of a culvert, not quite wide enough to be considered a bridge. Still, “it’s been a long time coming,” he added.
Added Council President Lee Perryman, whose district includes the project area: “This is a problem we’ve been dealing with for years. We applied for a grant, and we got it.”
Perryman said the supports under the bridge/culvert are collapsing, and the city has already imposed a 5 ton weight limit on the road to prevent further deterioration.
“The Street Department had identified it as a serious problem,” he said.
The project includes a $197,535 local match, which Perryman said would be included in the budget for the next fiscal year.
The state money comes from the Rebuild Alabama Act, which establishes an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.