Rebuild Alabama projects will include Sylacauga bridge

Sylacauga teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The latest round of Rebuild Alabama projects, announced Wednesday, includes a quarter of million dollars for a bridge replacement on Walnut Road over Ogletree Creek in Sylacauga.

According to Mayor Jim Heigl, the bridge in question is actually more of a culvert, not quite wide enough to be considered a bridge. Still, “it’s been a long time coming,” he added.