Raptor program to be June 13 at Central Park

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Auburn Raptor Center to present a free 60-minute winged flight educational program. This will be held on June 13 at 10 a.m. in Central Park.
“The Auburn Raptor Center, a division of the College of Veterinary Medicine, is a rehabilitation and education facility providing critical education, rehabilitation and conservation efforts for raptors. Our mission is to provide the highest quality medical care and rehabilitation for wild raptors, support raptor conservation efforts, expand the public’s knowledge about raptors, inspire their passion for raptor ecosystems and embolden the Auburn spirit,” the Auburn Raptor Center said in its vision statement. The center also mentioned that its program will help the public seeking assistance with injured or orphaned wildlife.