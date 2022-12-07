Rapist sought for alleged violation of sex offender act

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marquette Landante Felder. Felder is wanted for alleged violations of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Felder is described as a 42-year-old black male standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck and both biceps, according to the state registry.
Felder was convicted of the second-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl in Childersburg in 2004, according to the registry.
His last registered address was on Settlement Road in Sylacauga.
Anyone with information on Felder’s current whereabouts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-214 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s web site or using the mobile app. You may also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tip app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to talk with investigators in case there is a follow up question. Your tip might lead to a cash reward.