Rapist sought for alleged violation of sex offender act

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marquette Landante Felder. Felder is wanted for alleged violations of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Felder is described as a 42-year-old black male standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on both sides of his neck and both biceps, according to the state registry.

Marquette Landante Felder.

Marquette Landante Felder