Rapist given 10-year split sentence

Christopher Edward Guy

A Childersburg man who pleaded guilty to forcibly raping two teenaged girls last month was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff Thursday. The sentence will be split, with two years in prison followed by 24 months of probation and lifetime registration as a convicted sex offender.

Christopher Edward Guy, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree, by forcible compulsion, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.