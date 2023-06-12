Rapist given 10-year split sentence

A Childersburg man who pleaded guilty to forcibly raping two teenaged girls last month was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff Thursday. The sentence will be split, with two years in prison followed by 24 months of probation and lifetime registration as a convicted sex offender.
Christopher Edward Guy, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree, by forcible compulsion, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
The other charges Guy was facing, which were dismissed when he pleaded guilty, included five counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts each of sex abuse in the first degree and criminal incest and one count each of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree, were dropped.
If Guy violates any terms of his probation following release, then he will have to go back to prison for eight years.
The two victims were related to Guy by marriage. The abuse took place in Childersburg between May and September 2019, when the victims were 15 and 12 to 13.
Giddens said at the time of Guy’s indictment that he believed the abuse had begun much earlier, starting when the older of the two victims was about 5, but that had been in another county. The charges against Guy all stem from incidents that took place after the family moved to Talladega County.
He added that the abuse in this case was some of the worst he had ever seen in more than two decades as district attorney.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, one of the two victims is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. She was present, in uniform, via Zoom for the sentencing hearing.
“She said Guy had taken her childhood away from her, but now she was regaining her independence, and that he would never have control over her ever again. It was very powerful.”
Guy told the court that he was sorry before being sentenced, Kilgore added.
Also in court Thursday, Woodruff sentenced:
— Josie Jolly, age 45, to 15 years, split, 24 months in community corrections followed by 24 months probation for possession of a vehicle with an obscured or altered identification number.
— Colton Crow, age 30, to 15 years, split, 634 days to serve and 24 months probation for obstruction of justice and escape in the third degree.
— Jermaine Jenkins, age 49, to 52 months, split, 24 months in community corrections and 24 months probation for felony driving under the influence.
— Lauren Marie Smith, age 36, to 92 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree.
— Shelley Bradford Pritchard, age 31, to 21 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree of a dwelling.
— Hailey G. Riddlespur, age 27, to five years, split, one year to serve for escape in the third degree.
— Joshua David Risher, age 26, to 102 months, split, 24 months in community corrections and 24 months probation for theft of property first degree.
— Matthew Adam Cleveland, age 34, to 60 months, split, 24 months in community corrections and 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance and criminal mischief in the first degree.
— James Lee Presley, age 49, to 15 years, split, 24 months in prison and 24 months probation for attempted theft of property in the second degree. Presley attempted to steal the catalytic converter off of a vehicle belonging the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE).