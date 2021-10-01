Randy Jinks trial, day 3: State JIC rests its case, but trial won't continue until Oct. 27

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission rested its case Friday in the trial of Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks after calling more than a dozen witnesses over three days.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Jinks’ defense will not begin presenting its case until Oct. 27. Between the defense’s case and any rebuttal witnesses, the trial is expected to go on for another two to three days.
Jinks, who was suspended in March after JIC issued a voluminous finding alleging numerous violations of the Canon of Judicial Ethics, including creating a hostile work in environment in office through dozens of instances of sexist, racist and profane language, misuse of county-issued electronic devices and using the prestige of his office to help get a woman he knew out of prison early and to help a friend sell a life insurance policy. If convicted of any of these violations, he would face censure, further suspension or removal from office.
The bulk of the evidence in JIC’s case came from witness testimony of several current and former employees of the Talladega County Probate Office, including former Chief Clerk Lawana Patterson, Dasrius Pearson, Tess Daniel, Jessica Gaither, Kayla Lackey, Brandi Martin and Althea White. Daniel and Gaither are the only two employees to testify who still work in the probate office full time; White is still employed there part time.
Lackey testified that she first met Jinks when he came and introduced himself prior to the election. She said she felt extremely uncomfortable when Jinks stared intently at her chest and at Martin’s while speaking to them. She quit after it became clear to her that he was going to win the election, she testified.
Martin said she had been fired over some accounting errors after Jinks was in office, but during the time she worked with him, she testified that he could not talk to her without staring at her chest, testimony which was backed up by Daniel, Gaither and Pearson.
There was also much testimony from the employees, primarily Gaither and White, that Jinks had made insulting and inappropriate remarks about Gaither’s weight. All of the employees other than Lackey who testified agreed that Jinks had made numerous crass remarks of a sexual nature in the office during the course of regular business hours. He also described what he said was his ideal woman, made derogatory comments about women whose dress, makeup or tattoos and piercings he did not approve of, and referred to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle as a “b---h.”
Gaither and Pearson testified that Jinks had rubbed up against Gaither inappropriately on one occasion, and had grabbed her arm and whispered into her ear that she would get bored with her husband on a different occasion.
There was also testimony implying that Jinks was a racist, including his accusing Pearson (the only African-American employee in the office at that time) of being a drug dealer, asking Pearson if he had been participating in a Black Lives Matter march while picking up the mail and telling him it would jeopardize his job if he had, and showing Pearson a video of women exposing themselves on his phone while they were supposed to be working.
Pearson also provided a sound recording of Jinks making comments about the Black Lives Matter protests going on at the time, saying, in a voice that could be heard throughout the office, including public areas,“you gotta quit burning s--t down, you sons of b-----s are gonna need something left to burn when Trump is elected to a second term.” Gaither said she had called Pearson to make the recording after she heard Jinks refer to black schools as jungles.
Daniel testified that she had heard Jinks use the N-word on two occasions, discussing welfare benefits and the controversy surrounding NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
Attorney Mark Owsley, who has business in the probate office from time to time, testified that he had stopped Jinks from repeating what he believed would have been a racist joke involving the brand name of an automobile. Owsley said Jinks did not finish telling the joke, and although he could not say with certainty what the full joke would have been, it made him extremely apprehensive.
In a television interview he gave against legal advice shortly after his suspension, Jinks admitted that he was going to tell the joke, but said he didn’t intend it to be racist, that he was “sharing a racist term” that he had become aware of. During the same interview, Jinks admitted to using poor judgment in showing the video of the women to Pearson.
White offered testimony regarding Jinks trying to facilitate the sale of the life insurance policy for a friend by writing a letter on office letterhead and using his official title. He gave the document to White to fax, but White said she did not know how the use the fax machine and gave the letter to Patterson. She said she did not feel that the use of the title and letterhead were appropriate in this context.
Jinks also described his marriage, unsolicited, to his employees, telling them that he and his wife did not live in the same house, but across the street from each other. He said that his wife was boring and introverted, a poor cook and had allowed herself to get fat.
All of the staff members who have testified so far said the atmosphere had deteriorated during Jinks’ tenure, after former Probate Judge Billy Atkinson was prevented from running for reelection due to his age. They all also agreed that matters began to come to a head on July 15, during the so-called sandwich controversy.
July 15 was a day following a runoff election. Since probate employees are not allowed to leave the office during the election, there was a great deal of food on hand, including what the employees brought themselves and food purchased for them by the Sheriff’s Office. The following day, Pearson was cleaning up the kitchen and trying to make room in the refrigerator for the leftovers. In the back of the refrigerator, Pearson found a bag containing some vegetables which were beginning to rot and a sandwich. He asked the office staff if the bag belonged to any of them, and when no one claimed it, he threw it away. Jinks was out of the office at the time, but when he returned, he became enraged that the sandwich was no longer there, accusing the staff of stealing his food and using profanity in a very loud voice that could be heard throughout the probate office and into the revenue office. White testified that she was helping a customer, who also overheard the tirade, at the time.
By all accounts, Jinks said he was going to address the issue at a staff meeting that never actually took place. Instead, he sent out an email at 1 a.m. on the following Sunday morning, again accusing someone in the office of being a thief, and explaining that the sandwich in question was special to him because it had been given to him by a woman who had just finished cleaning someone’s house. Several members of the staff receive office emails on their personal cell phones, and said they were awakened by Jinks’ message.
Patterson was the only person to respond to the email, telling Jinks that he should use the refrigerator in his office if he was so concerned.
After this, the staff members listed in the complaint, primarily Daniel, Gaither and Pearson, began taking their concerns to Patterson, which began the process that culminated with the JIC investigation and complaint.
On cross examination, all of the employees were asked if they had ever confronted Jinks regarding his inappropriate statements or behavior. All agreed that they felt it was not their place since Jinks was their boss, a judge and elected official and a grown man who should not have to be told how to behave.
The investigation included county IT staff and a state investigator going through Jink’s work station and county-issued cell phone, finding photos of Jinks himself wearing only a bathing suit, a photo of a woman breast-feeding a child, photos of female cosplayers and of Brooke Shields modeling swim suits and Jennifer Love Hewitt showing cleavage. The investigation also turned up visits to the web site for Adam and Eve. which sells lingerie and sex toys, and a dating web site, which may have been reached by an email link.
There was also a great deal of testimony regarding Jinks involvement in the criminal case regarding Rebecca Tanner, a woman Jinks said he met while she was working as a waitress at the Huddle House in Harpersville. Jinks told several people on numerous different occasions that he liked the way Tanner “burned his sausage,” leaving the universal impression that there was a sexual aspect to the relationship.
Jinks stayed in touch with Tanner after her Huddle House closed, and she was eventually arrested for drug possession and referred to the Shelby County Drug Court. She failed to appear in drug court and was arrested again after being found in a motel with Alprazolam and methamphetamine. According to testimony from a judge and prosecutor in Shelby County, she was given a split sentence, with eight months to serve in prison followed by two years probation in 2019.
Jinks began saying that he was trying to get her out early, give her a job in the probate office, and allow her and her young son to live in an RV that he bought and was renovating on his property. He also talked to Tanner on the phone regularly, put money in her jail account and bought her clothes. He also said, according to testimony this week, that if she was going to be with him and work in his office, she would not be allowed to dress like a whore.
The prosecutor in Shelby County said she did not feel that Tanner could be released from her sentence early, and the judge said that he would not agree to an early release unless the prosecutor agreed as well. Jinks spoke with one attorney who spoke with Tanner once and also said he couldn’t do anything.
At this point, attorney Bob Eckles got involved. Although Eckles also was ultimately unsuccessful in getting a motion for early release granted, COVID-19 hit in early 2020. By spring, Gov. Kay Ivey had issued an order saying that people with a month or less left to serve could be released to slow the spread of the disease in the prison system, and Tanner was released with just under a month left to serve. Jinks picked her up, and told witnesses that he had to sneak her into his house so his wife wouldn’t see, because the RV was not ready yet.
After staying with Jinks for a couple of days, Tanner wanted to go to Birmingham. Jinks drove her, and let her use his county issued cell phone for a couple of days. The witnesses said Jinks told them that she was no longer interested in living in Talladega County and working in the probate office, and he had lost touch with her again.
Eckles testified Friday that he had in fact filed several adoption petitions in the Talladega County Probate Court, but that Jinks had not shown him any favoritism as a result of his advocacy for Tanner. In fact, he said, he and Jinks had disagreed over whether or not Zoom could be used for adoption hearings.
Patterson, in particular, said that the petitions Eckles filed in Talladega County had no parties living in the county or any other connection to Talladega. During his testimony Friday, Eckles said that unless an adoption was contested, venue was irrelevant.
The last witness called by JIC was a director for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Wildlife, where Jinks had worked in marketing and advertising until he was fired in 2015. He testified that Jinks had been counseled in 2014 for being uncooperative with other employees and suspended in 2015 for sending out a screed against the Affordable Health Care Act to all employees in the department, which many had found to be offensive and crude. Jinks was also cited for being insubordinate for sending out a political rant over a state website as a response to an official email from the director.
Jinks was fired the same year for making disparaging remarks about the director of a park in Guntersville who had fired Jinks’ girlfriend at the time. The remarks were made not only to other employees, but to private business owners and employees of other state agencies at a convention he attended in his official capacity.
Jinks had started working for the conservation department after being appointed by Gov. Bob Riley, and became a merit employee in 2010. The defense had the witness read into the record letters of recommendation from then-first lady Patsy Riley, George Wallace Jr. and the director of a welcome center in DeKalb County. The witness said he had never seen the letters before, since Jinks was already a merit employee when he was hired in 2012.
The evidence from the department of conservation cannot be considered as part of the charged judicial violations, but can be taken into account during the determination of his penalty should he be convicted.