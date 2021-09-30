Randy Jinks trial, day 2: Witnesses testify that Jinks made racist, sexist, profane remarks

MONTGOMERY — Witness testimony in the trial of Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary continued for a second day Thursday in Montgomery, with still more witnesses slated to take the stand Friday.
Attorneys for both sides told the court Thursday that the trial is unlikely to be over by the end of the day Friday, and will likely be continued to sometime in mid-October.
Jinks is accused of violating the Canons of Judicial Ethics by pervasive use of sexist, racist and profane language; of misusing county issued electronic equipment, including a desktop computer and cell phone and by using the prestige of his office gain the early release from the state department of Corrections of a woman that he was involved in a relationship of some sort with. If he is convicted on any of the charges, he faces censure, suspension or removal from office. Jinks has already been suspended since the state Judicial Ethics Commission, which is prosecuting the case, issued a voluminous set of findings in March.
Most of Thursday’s testimony came from two former and two current employees of the Talladega Probate Office, dealing with the alleged pervasively hostile work environment created by Jinks actions, as well as some testimony regarding the Huddle House waitress that Jinks was trying to get out of jail during the first part of 2020.
There was significant overlap in the testimony of Darius Pearson, who was the only African-American employee in the office for most of the time covered in the complaint, current Deputy Chief Clerk Tess Daniel, and bookkeeper and customer service representative Jessica Gaither.
Pearson, who worked primarily in the election division, admitted that he was disciplined and put on probation for using a county computer to check his grades and lying to former Chief Clerk Lawana Patterson and Jinks. He continued to work through the probation, however, and was given a written recommendation by Patterson when he eventually resigned. He currently works for Talladega College as an academic advisor.
Pearson, Daniel and Gaither all testified that Jinks had said in the office during work hours, that he did not see why the murder of George Floyd was a big deal, although the wording was different in each person’s testimony.
Pearson said that he was responsible for running the post office every day, and was returning to the courthouse with the mail one day when the Talladega College Chapter of Black Lives Matter was marching around the square. He said Jinks asked him if he was participating in the march, to which Pearson said he was not, showing him the mail bag. Jinks said involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement would result in jeopardy to Pearson’s job, statements that were also echoed by Daniel and Gaither. Jinks also asked if Pearson had been selling drugs after he purchased a new car.
Pearson also provided a recording made of Jinks in his office with the doors open during business hours. Clerks and what appear to be members of the public are clearly audible on the recording.
Gaither testified that she heard Jinks saying to someone that “black schools are just jungles,” and called Pearson over to her desk, which was next to Jinks’ open office. On the recording, Jinks can be heard discussing recent BLM protests, apparently quoting someone as saying “you gotta quit burning s--t down, you sons of b----hs are gonna need something left to burn when Trump is elected to a second term.”
Jinks’ defense argued that there was nothing specifically racist in these remarks, and that Pearson should have been disciplined for making the recording. Pearson said that the statements were made with Jinks' office doors open and were clearly audible throughout the public areas of the office.
Jinks was also accused of playing videos of reactions to the BLM protests at high volume on his work computer that featured frequent profanity and use of the N word.
Daniel testified that Jinks himself had used the N word around her twice, first saying “N----rs get more unemployment than white people do,” then mouthing the slur on a different occasion when discussing NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. He was also accused of starting to tell a racist joke during or after a hearing, only to be stopped by an attorney.
Pearson also testified that, while he was in the basement of the court house Jinks had shown him a video of women exposing themselves on his phone. When Pearson did not express interest in the video and went back to work, he said Jinks sat in a chair and watched the rest of the video. He also allegedly told Pearson, in front of Daniel, Gaither and another female employee, that the only way to have sex during COVID was to “bend her over and hit it from behind.”
Pearson and Gaither both said that Jinks had rubbed up against Gaither inappropriately on at least one occasion, had discussed “make up sex” with Gaither and Daniel and had made numerous disparaging remarks about women’s appearances, including repeated “fat shaming” of Gaither herself, who said she was much heavier at the time. He also repeatedly criticized former Revenue Department employee Stevie Mahaffey for dressing or looking “like a whore.”
Jinks was also accused of staring at women’s breasts, including those of his female employees and not so subtly studying the bodies of women, including two lawyers with business before the probate court, including Amanda Hardy, who is representing him in the current matter.
The fourth employee to testify Thursday, Kayla Lackey, said she had felt uncomfortable when Jinks visited the office before being elected and was staring at her chest as well as the woman next to her. She said she quit when she realized Jinks would win the election, and therefore did not witness the behavior testified to by the other three.
Gaither was still on the stand when the testimony ended Thursday evening, and will be cross examined by the defense Friday morning.
The cross examination of the other witnesses was based largely on inconsistencies between their testimony and depositions they gave over the summer.
The court also watched a television interview Jinks gave against the advice of his former legal counsel, where he admitted that he had shown Pearson the video and that he had “shared a racial slur he had heard a long time ago” during the hearing, but said that was not the same as using the slur himself.
A Shelby County prosecutor involved in the case against the waitress Jinks was trying to get released and the state forensics expert who examined Jinks computer and cell phone also testified. The story Jinks told about the woman in jail in his TV interview was somewhat different than what he told to his office staff, according to testimony.
The office witnesses were all asked if they believed Jinks and the woman had a sexual relationship, which they all did, based particularly on his repeated statement that he “likes the way she burns my sausage.” During the television interview and through his attorneys during cross examination, he insisted that this was literally true and not a sexual innuendo.