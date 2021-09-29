Randy Jinks trial: Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission calls seven witnesses on first day

The trial of Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary got underway Wednesday morning, with the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission calling seven witnesses to the stand to testify.
JIC testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Jinks will call witnesses of his own after that.
JIC alleges that during his time as probate judge, Jinks violated the canons of judicial ethics by three different means: by inappropriate behavior and conduct unbecoming of a judge, largely through alleged pervasive sexist and racist words; by inappropriate use of county issued cell phone and computer equipment and by using the prestige of his office to gain a personal favor, namely the early release of a Huddle House waitress who was in prison for a drug conviction in Shelby County. Jinks is not facing criminal charges, but if he is convicted, he will face censure, suspension or possibly removal from office. Jinks has been suspended from his duties as probate judge since JIC filed their complaint in March.
The case is being heard by the Court of The Judiciary, a nine judge panel. The chief judge in this case acts as a judge in other types of proceedings would, while the rest of the panel is acting as a jury would.
During JIC’s opening statement, attorney John Seldon said Jinks’ behavior while in office “flaunted every possible standard in any workplace,” let alone for a probate judge. Jinks’ staff was “made horribly uncomfortable” by his alleged actions and behavior, and “if he wasn’t an elected official, he would certainly have been fired years ago.” Not only were the allegations voluminous, he said Jinks had essentially admitted to several of them in a document prepared by a previous attorney, in a statement made on a local cable channel and in his official response. Jinks had also implied that if left in office he would retaliate against his accusers in a Facebook post.
In other cases, Jinks had shifted blame, failed to recognize that his actions were wrong and/or blamed his accusers, he said.
In her opening statement on Jinks’ behalf, attorney Amanda Hardy said “I had prepared a pretty well written opening. Then I heard theirs. This investigation was not unbiased or impartial. You will see the evidence and hear the testimony. I could passionately plead his case, as could Judge Jinks. But you won’t be convinced it is impartial.”
The bulk of the material that makes up JIC’s 70 plus page finding comes was provided by four current or former employees of the Talladega County Probate Office. Only one of those, former Chief Clerk Lawana Patterson, was called to testify Wednesday, and was on the stand most of the afternoon and into the evening.
Patterson said she had been appointed chief clerk by Jinks’ predecessor and had served in that capacity for 13 years before retiring in December. When Jinks, who is not a lawyer and does not have any particular experience in issues related to the probate court, was first elected, Patterson said he had asked her to teach him the job, but eventually he began ignoring her advice by saying things like, “Well, I’m the judge, or yeah, but I’m the boss,” implying that he intended to do as wished.
There was in particular an ongoing disagreement on the handling of some adoption cases that Patterson argued the Talladega Court had no jurisdiction over. She was eventually told to begin training a deputy clerk to do her job, and was given fewer responsibilities.
She said Jinks was consistently unprofessional, “a jokester, and on the crude side.” Things came to a head in July, with what Patterson referred to as “the sandwich debacle.”
Jinks had allegedly thrown a tantrum in the office after discovering that a sandwich, along with some corn and tomatoes that he had put in the back of an office refrigerator, had been thrown away. He told everyone in the office that he was going to hold a staff meeting to discuss the issue at 3 p.m., but left before the meeting could take place. He continued to talk about the sandwich, eventually sending out an office-wide email at 1 o'clock on a Sunday morning explaining that the food had been a gift from a woman who had just finished cleaning houses in the area, with the sweat still in her hair. Patterson said she sent an email in response recommending that in the future Jinks use the refrigerator in his personal office.
After this, Patterson said, she began to get complaints from the other three employees involved in the JIC complaint, including two women and the only black male in the office, alleging the sexist and racist atmosphere Jinks had allegedly created.
Under cross examination, Patterson admitted that she had largely stayed in her office doing her job and had not witnessed the alleged behavior herself. She did say that Jinks had attended a probate judges convention with her, but that JInks had been more interested in pointing out the problems with the PA system and noting that one of the female speakers was too fat, another had “drawn on eyebrows” and that a third “looked like she’d had surgery.”
The adoption issue centered on cases brought to the court by Birmingham-based attorney Bob Eckles and Hardy. Eckles had brought Jinks numerous cases where none of the parties involved had any connection to Talladega County, a process that is generally not recommended. Eckles and Hardy were also appointed as guardians ad litem in some cases, even though neither had ever practice in Talladega. Case that Eckles brought in were sent directly to Jinks, without going through the normal vetting process.
Eckles had been involved in trying to get the early release of a former Huddle House waitress who was in jail on drug charges. Jinks had said that once she was released, the woman and her son would live in a camper on his property, and he would give her a job in the probate office. The woman was eventually released a month early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jinks picked her up from jail and took her to his home, where she stayed for a couple of days while he finished work on the camper. That weekend, he took her to Birmingham and dropped her off with his county owned phone. When she returned, she told Jinks that she did not want to stay with him and was not interested in the job in the probate office. Her current whereabouts are not known, although she is believed to be in Florida in violation of the terms of her release.
During the most bizarre exchange of the day, Hardy asked Patterson repeatedly why she had read any intimations of a sexual relationship into Jinks’ statement that he “liked the way she burned his sausage,” regarding the former waitress.
Patterson also testified that she had cautioned Jinks about making inappropriate comments in front of a new employee, an attractive 19-year-old female. Although Patterson could not say why, the new employee only lasted two days.
In any case, Patterson took the complaints of the three employees and passed them up the chain of command to the county human resources director, Sherry Gaither, and County Administrator Pat Lyle, who both testified Wednesday as well. There was also much discussion of the county policies regarding use of personal electronics and harassment, although the county personnel rules do not directly apply to Jinks as an elected official.
Lyle testified that Jinks had also ignored the county purchasing policy on several occasions. There was also testimony that Jinks had referred to Lyle as a bitch, although Lyle said he had never said this to her face. She also added that, although her direct dealings with him were limited, she got a strong impression that he disliked females in positions of authority. Based on witnessing his dealings with commission chairman Kelvin Cunningham, she said she also felt a strong sense of condescension and dislike for African-Americans, which made her extremely uncomfortable, she said.
Among other things, Gaither said Jinks had gone around the normal personnel protocol to hire the wife of his preacher, who Jinks never referred to by name but only as “the wife of my preacher.” The hire had turned out well in the long term, although morale in the probate office suffered for some time immediately afterward.
JIC also called a Shelby County District Judge and an attorney that Jinks had previously asked to assist in getting the waitress out of jail. The judge said he refused unless there was an arrangement with the Shelby County District Attorneys Office, which there was not. The lawyer said he had had one phone call, but was unable to help.
The other witnesses were county IT employees, who testified about information recovered on JInks computer and cell phone. The latter contained photos of Jinks posing in a bathing suit, a woman breastfeeding a child in a restaurant and pictures of actress Jennifer Love Hewitt.
The computer search history revealed visits to a site selling lingerie and sex toys.
Hardy also asked several witnesses about recordings made of Jinks and an attorney and the unauthorised accessing of his cell phone by employees.