Randy Jinks loses appeal to Alabama Supreme Court

The Alabama Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the Alabama Court of the Judiciary’s finding that Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks violated several of the canons of judicial ethics and upheld the decision to remove him from office. There does not appear to be any other means of appeal.
Specifically, the court of the judiciary found that Jinks violated the standards all judges are held to “by failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary; failing to conduct himself at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary; failing to, at all times, maintain the decorum and temperance befitting his office and by failing to avoid conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings judicial office into disrepute; allowing relationships to influence his judicial conduct, by lending prestige of his office to advance the private interests of others and failing to be patient, dignified and courteous to...lawyers and others with whom he deals in his official capacity.”
The violations specified in the complaint were grouped into three counts, starting with inappropriate racial and sexual comments, expressions of anger and profanity.
Count two covered inappropriate use or allowing inappropriate use of a county owned cell phone and computer, and count three by seeking the early release of a former Huddle House waitress, allowing a relationship with an attorney to influence his conduct and conveying “the impression that he is in a special position to influence him” and using court letterhead and his title seek financial help for a friend.
The commission failed to prove the allegations in count two, regarding the misuse of computers and cell phones.
As for count three, the court determined that Jinks had violated ethical standards by “seeking an assistant district attorney’s approval of the early release of (the Huddle House waitress) from her criminal sentence by requesting attorneys who practice before him to help her secure an early release from her criminal sentence, and by using the court letterhead and his judicial title to seek financial help for a friend.”
The court did not find, however, that Jinks did not allow the attorney who did take up the waitress’ case to “influence his judicial conduct or to give the appearance thereof.” The commission also failed to prove that Judge Jinks conveyed or permitted (the attorney) to convey the impression that he was in a special position to influence him or give the appearance thereof.”
Several employees in the Talladega County Probate Office filed complaints against Jinks with the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, which conducted an extensive investigation and presented the complaints to the Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Jinks was suspended while his case before the COJ was pending, and at the conclusion of the case he was ordered removed from office. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Chad Joiner the county’s new probate judge earlier this year.
The 39-page ruling issued by the state Supreme Court Friday dealt at least in part with a discussion over whether the state’s highest court had the authority to reduce the penalties handed down by the Court of the Judiciary at all. Based on previous case law, the court did not have that authority. It seemed to reverse itself in the opinion issued in this case.
Even though the court found that it did have the authority to order a lesser penalty, however, it did not do so in Jinks case.