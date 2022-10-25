 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randy Jinks loses appeal to Alabama Supreme Court

Randy Jinks

Randy Jinks was removed from office.

 Screenshot

The Alabama Supreme Court has unanimously upheld the Alabama Court of the Judiciary’s finding that Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks violated several of the canons of judicial ethics and upheld the decision to remove him from office. There does not appear to be any other means of appeal.

Specifically, the court of the judiciary found that Jinks violated the standards all judges are held to “by failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary; failing to conduct himself at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary; failing to, at all times, maintain the decorum and temperance befitting his office and by failing to avoid conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings judicial office into disrepute; allowing relationships to influence his judicial conduct, by lending prestige of his office to advance the private interests of others and failing to be patient, dignified and courteous to...lawyers and others with whom he deals in his official capacity.”