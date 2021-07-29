Randy Jinks case gets shifted to September

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks' trial before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary has been moved from August to September.
Jinks was suspended in March following an investigation into allegations of various sorts of misconduct, including frequent remarks disparaging women and minorities and possible abuses of authority. His office was the subject of a lengthy investigation by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, which compiled a 78-page report. That report was sent to the Administrative Office of Courts, resulting in Jinks’ automatic suspension. Jinks had denied the allegations against him.
The complaints are not criminal in nature, but rather allege violations of ethical standards for judges and decrease the prestige in the judicial branch of government. If convicted by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, Jinks could be reprimanded, suspended or removed from office entirely. The latter option would require a unanimous vote of the eight-member panel.
The case had been set for trial starting Aug. 16, but earlier this month Jinks filed a motion for a continuance, saying that he would need more time to depose of each of the 15 or more witnesses likely to be called by the Judicial Inquiry Commission. Instead, he asked that Aug. 16 be reserved for a hearing on his motion to dismiss and that the trial date be moved to sometime beyond that. Chief Judge J. William Cole set a hearing for today, then cancelled it due to scheduling conflicts with one of the attorneys.
“No objections to the court’s scheduling order have been filed,” he wrote in his order. “Therefore, it does not appear that there are any pending matters that need to be addressed by the court at this time.”
The next hearing will be a status conference set for Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals building in Montgomery.
In a separate order, the judge ordered that the two sides exchange witness lists no later than today at 11 a.m., complete all depositions by Aug. 20, exchange copies of most exhibits and complete discovery by Aug. 28. The trial will commence a month later, on Sept. 29.
Since there is no way of knowing exactly how long Jinks’ suspension will last, or what will happen afterward, Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff has appointed Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth special probate judge, and has made contact with the probate judges in surrounding counties to fill in when Hollingsworth is unavailable.
The complaint accuses Jinks of “making racist and racially insensitive slurs and comments about African-Americans; making sexual and/or inappropriate comments to employees about sexual activities; watching and sharing with employees a video of women doing strip-tease, a video of a scantily clad woman provocatively dancing and/or a provocative photograph or images looking at women inappropriately; sharing sexually inappropriate anecdotes; making degrading, ridiculing comments to or about women, including the female employees; cursing and playing a video with cursing, and generally using crude, course, vular, offensive and improper language. The incidents of inappropriate demeanor charged in this complaint are not isolated incidents; they represent an ongoing pattern and practice of inappropriate demeanor.”
The complaint also references a Ms., R.T. the woman Jinks allegedly tried to get out of jail early using the influence and prestige of his office. He “stated numerous times to others, including staff members and attorneys, that when he met Ms. R.T. some years ago, she was a waitress at the Huddle House, and he liked the way she ‘burnt his sausage.’ In making the comments alleged (above), Judge Jinks sometimes explained, beginning in January 2020, that upon Ms. R.T.’s release from incarceration pursuant to felony drug convictions, she was going to live in a travel trailer in his yard and work in the probate court office. He was adamant that he was going to hire her.”
The complaint says that Jinks “has stated, in multiple conversations in the office or overheard in the office, that when Ms. R.T. was released from incarceration on Friday, April 3, 2020, he picked her up from jail; the travel trailer on his property was not ready for her to live in, so he had to sneak her in his residence for several days so his wife, who lives across the street, would not find out; Ms. R.T. stayed with him Friday through sometime Sunday; then he took her to Birmingham for a visit. In one telephone conversation, he stated, about Ms. R.T., ‘If she’s going to be with me, she’s going to have to act a certain way and dress a certain way, she can’t look like a whore, and she has to be home at a certain time.”
Jinks is also accused of steering cases to the attorneys that eventually helped secure R.T.’s release, including cases which should not have been heard in Talladega County in the first place.
As of the May hearing, Ms. R.T. had left the state in violation of her probation and her precise whereabouts were unknown, although she was believed to be somewhere in Florida.
Jinks defended himself during a local television interview, on Facebook and in a written response to the allegations. Although the written response is not a blanket denial, he does call the accusations a “witch hunt” undertaken by disgruntled employees, and said that other complaints were based on conversations with friends that were overheard by office staff, jokes that did not go over and other forms of misunderstanding.