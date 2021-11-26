Randy Jinks appeals his remove from Talladega County Probate Judge

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks is appealing his removal from office to the state Supreme Court.
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary ordered Jinks removed for violating the canons of judicial ethics following a lengthy hearing over two weeks in September and October.
According to an order published Oct. 29, the day after Jinks’ trial concluded, the nine judge panel found that he had violated five of the Canons of Judicial Ethics, specifically “by failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary; failing to conduct himself at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary; failing to, at all times, maintain the decorum and temperance befitting his office and by failing to avoid conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings judicial office into disrepute; allowing relationships to influence his judicial conduct, by lending prestige of his office to advance the private interests of others and failing to be patient, dignified and courteous to … lawyers and others with whom he deals in his official capacity.”
The order went on to say that Jinks was removed from office of probate judge of Talladega County and had to pay for the cost of this proceeding.
By law, Jinks had 30 days to file notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court. That notice was filed Wednesday afternoon. It does not cite any specific grounds for appeal.
The Judicial Inquiry Commission has 40 days from the filing of the appeal to produce a verbatim record of the proceedings before the Court of the Judiciary. There is no other deadline or time line referred to in the appeal paperwork.
“We believe the judgment was inconsistent with the evidence adduced at trial," Jinks attorney Amanda Hardy said in a prepared statement. "We believe the sanctions were excessive. Closer scrutiny should have led to a more measured response. The system has been abused by a few individuals, which poses great risks for all judges of all races and all political parties. This is not only a fight for justice for Judge Randy Jinks, but a fight for justice for each and every individual in the state of Alabama.”
The accusations against Jinks were outlined in a 78-page report issued by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, based on complaints coming largely from employees who worked under him in the probate office. In his response and in a local access television interview, Jinks admitted that some of the allegations were true, but that many others were not, and even those based on true statements were twisted, distorted or overheard by people that his statements were not addressed to. The TV interview was played in court.
The violations specified in the complaint were grouped into three counts, starting with inappropriate racial and sexual comments, expressions of anger and profanity.
Count two covered inappropriate use or allowing inappropriate use of a county owned cell phone and computer, and count three by seeking the early release of a former Huddle House waitress, allowing a relationship with an attorney to influence his conduct and conveying “the impression that he is in a special position to influence him” and using court letterhead and his title seek financial help for a friend.
The court found that the allegations in count two, regarding computer and cell phone use, were not adequately proven, but did find violations in the first and third group.
For instance, the court found that the commission had proved that Jinks displayed racist conduct in repeating a joke containing “the N-word” to an attorney, asking the only Black employee in the office if he was a drug dealer after the employee bought a new car and making the comment, which was recorded, “Ya’ll got to quit burning sh-t down” because “you will need something to burn down after Trump gets elected to a second term (inadauble) sons of bitches.”
They did find, however, that Jinks asking the only Black employee if he had been involved in a Black Lives Matter protest during his daily mail run was within Jinks’ authority as a supervisor.
“The other listed comments and some unlisted comments were completely inappropriate,” according to the court. “Although the complaint alleges racially insensitive demeanor, this court is of the opinion that Judge Jinks conduct rose above racial insensitivity.”
The court also found that Jinks’ accusers proved that he displayed a “sexually inappropriate demeanor when, for example, he showed a subordinate a sexually explicit video in the workplace,” although they did not find “that the commission proved all of its allegations of sexually inappropriate demeanor."
As for count three, the court determined that Jinks had violated ethical standards by “seeking an assistant district attorney’s approval of the early release of (the Huddle House waitress) from her criminal sentence by requesting attorneys who practice before him to help her secure an early release from her criminal sentence, and by using the court letterhead and his judicial title to seek financial help for a friend.”
They did not find, however, that Jinks allowed the attorney who did take up the waitress’ case to “influence his judicial conduct or to give the appearance thereof. The commission also failed to prove that Judge Jinks conveyed or permitted (the attorney) to convey the impression that he was in a special position to influence him or give the appearance thereof.”
Jinks has been suspended since March, and Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth has been serving as a special probate judge, with the assistance of probate judges from Clay, St. Clair and Shelby counties.