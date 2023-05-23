 Skip to main content
PELL CITY

Raises approved for Animal Control service employees

Employees of Animal Control services in Pell City will soon receive a raise commensurate with the challenges of their jobs and that attempts to end the city's shortage of employees.

The Animal Control facility currently has a staffing shortage, and it has been recommended that one of the two vacant part-time positions be converted to a full time position, which was also approved during Monday night City Council meeting.