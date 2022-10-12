 Skip to main content
Rainbow Omega hosts ribbon cutting for residential facility

Rainbow Omega

Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning for a community center honoring Stetson and Dianne Carpenter, the founders of the residential facility for adults with developmental disabilities.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The new 11,000-square-foot community center includes an exercise room, computer labs, sensory rooms and an event space, which will also be available for rent.