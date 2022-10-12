Rainbow Omega hosts ribbon cutting for residential facility

EASTABOGA — Rainbow Omega held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning honoring Stetson and Dianne Carpenter, the founders of the residential facility for adults with developmental disabilities.
The new 11,000-square-foot community center includes an exercise room, computer labs, sensory rooms and an event space, which will also be available for rent.
Dave Bolt was the builder.
According to Rainbow Omega CEO Tim Hodge, the Carpenters founded the organization in the early 1990s after moving back to Alabama. Their son, Chris, who has special needs, was the inspiration.
Rainbow Omega grew steadily over the years, expanding into other services and growing physically as well. The Community Center that opened Wednesday was the last major project taken on by Stentson Carpenter, who died in late 2021. Dianne and Chris Carpenter were both at the ceremony Wednesday.
Sen. Jabo Waggoner, a long-time friend of the Carpenters and advocate for Rainbow Omega, presented Diane Carpenter with a resolution honoring her and her late husband Wednesday.
All of the speakers at the dedication ceremony spoke of Stentson Carpenter's persistence and perseverance in first establishing and then growing the Rainbow Omega project through the years. Steve Pellham, associate vice president of urban development at Auburn University, said these characteristics were well illustrated in 2009, when Stentson decided he wanted Sarah Palin to speak at an annual fundraiser, the year after she had been the republican nominee for vice president of the United States.
“Sarah Palin was a rock star after the election, and I said there was absolutely no way that he was going to get her," Pellham said. "He said he would fly to Alaska himself. I said I had a friend in Wasilla (where Palin had previously been mayor) and I said I would get them to try and talk with her.
"Well, not long after that, she wrote a book, and like you do, she went on a book tour. She went to Birmingham on the tour, and Stentson stood in line. He didn’t press her when he picked up his book. But he did know that her mother was there, helping to take care of Trig, who is Sarah Palin’s youngest child and has Down’s Syndrome. He gave the mother a DVD with information about Rainbow Omega, and she promised they would watch it while they were traveling.”
Sure enough, Palin showed up to speak to Rainbow Omega’s donors in April 2010, during their most successful fundraising event ever. The speech in Birmingham was attended by more than 800 people, he said.
Rainbow Omega occupies about 300 acres in Eastaboga. They are currently the home of 88 adults with developmental issues, including 26 who are in intermediate care. They offer one of the only intermediate care programs for adults in the state.
They also provide residents with an opportunity to earn wages for themselves, either through work assembling training manuals for Honda, working in the greenhouses on campus and other jobs.