Rain hits Sylacauga hard Wednesday morning

The line of thunderstorms that moved through Talladega County on Wednesday morning gave much of the area a hard soak, but fell particularly hard on Sylacauga, where even major highways were flooded until early afternoon.
“And now we’re kind of holding on to see what’s next,” Fire Chief Nate Osgood said. “We’re supposed to be getting more later today.”
Not surprisingly, the low-lying areas throughout the city were hit hardest, “but it was very widespread,” Osgood said. “And it went out past the city limits toward Oak Grove, toward County Line, toward Fayetteville, but it looks like the bullseye was right on Sylacauga.”
Parts of Odena Road, North Odens Mill Road and Tanyard Hill road were washed away and remained impassable.
Much of the city was shut down Wednesday morning, but was generally clear by just past lunchtime.
Water levels varied throughout the area, he said, but “I had heard through the grapevine that we had gotten between 4 and a half and 7 inches of rain in two, two and a half hours,” Osgood said.