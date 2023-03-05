 Skip to main content
Racetrack beater sentenced to prison

A North Carolina man convicted of felony assault in Talladega County in December — stemming from a beating he inflicted on a man at the Talladega speedway in 2021 — has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Carlos Eduardo Troconi-Ortiz, 43, was given a 10-year split sentence, with one year in prison followed by two years probation. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Troconi-Ortiz would not have been eligible for a straight prison sentence based under the state guidelines currently in place. 