Racetrack beater sentenced to prison

A North Carolina man convicted of felony assault in Talladega County in December — stemming from a beating he inflicted on a man at the Talladega speedway in 2021 — has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Carlos Eduardo Troconi-Ortiz, 43, was given a 10-year split sentence, with one year in prison followed by two years probation. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Troconi-Ortiz would not have been eligible for a straight prison sentence based under the state guidelines currently in place.
“It was either a split sentence or probation,” Giddens said.
Troconi-Ortiz gave notice of appeal at Monday’s sentencing hearing, and the sentencing judge, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, set an appeal bond of $15,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Troconi-Ortiz turned himself in after the hearing and posted bond the same day.
Giddens also said there will be a restitution hearing in the case, although a date for that hearing had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, Clayton Hughes, is seeking just over $31,000, and University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital is seeking more than $130,000.
Giddens said he spoke with Hughes just after the hearing. “He was pleased that he got some justice, but he is still suffering from the injuries he got more than two years ago, and probably always will.”
According to testimony at the trial, Troconi-Ortiz’s estranged wife, Jennifer Jo Cobb, was a driver in the truck series at the Talladega Superspeedway. Troconi-Ortiz is a crew chief for a different team.
Hughes worked as a spotter for Cobb’s team. After Cobb and the defendant had been separated for some time (they were still legally married during the trial late last year), she began a relationship with Hughes.
Troconi-Ortiz was also seeing someone else at the time, but began making threats against Hughes. During the fall race at Talladega in 2021, according to witnesses for the state, the defendant came out of a Port-A-Potty and punched Hughes from behind, knocking him to the ground and kicking him repeatedly, including at least one kick to the head.
Hughes himself testified that he never knew who attacked him, and did not remember anything after the first punch. Medical evidence largely confirmed this version of events, rather than the defense’s contention that Hughes was drunk and acting aggressively, then fell and hit his head.
The victim continues to have difficulty walking and lifting and his fine motor skills are somewhat impaired. He also testified that, after the beating, he lost control of his bowels and bladder and was no longer capable of physical intimacy.
* * *
Across the hall Monday, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Donald Ray Peoples, 38, to 15 years, split, 18 months in prison followed by two years probation. According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, Peoples had previously pleaded guilty to violating the Sex Offender Notification and Registration Act, and entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was given the same sentence in both cases, Argo said.
Peoples was convicted of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree in 2007. The victim in both cases was the same 14-year-old girl.
Peoples was released in 2016 and registered at an address in Sylacauga, but stopped making his monthly check-ins with the sheriff’s office in the spring of 2022.
Also this week:
—Woodruff sentenced Robert Earl Franklin, 53, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Terrance Lamar Abstan, 39, to 60 months, split, 12 months behind bars and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree. An additional possession of controlled substance charge was deemed mutually exclusive.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Otis Pearson to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and second degree theft.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Ronnie Buckner, 37, to 24 months, suspended, two years probation for third degree burglary.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Larrall Deshawn Garrett, 40, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a forged instrument.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Teresa Lee Shierling, 39, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance and 305 days in jail, suspended, two years probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Austine Lee Hudgins, 25, to 24 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Joe Nathan Moten, 58, to 15 years, split, 18 months to serve and two years probation for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice and 179 days (time served) and two years probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Megan Mitchell Duck, 36, to 24 months, suspended, two years probation for possession of a controlled substance and one year in the county jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Sierra Erin Stephens, 26, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 92 days (time served) for possession of drug paraphernalia.