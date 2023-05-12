Qualified burn ban instituted for season

The annual burn ban issued by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management covering a dozen counties is in effect. The ban generally runs from May 1 to Oct, 31.
“Every year, ADEM issues a burn ban for several Alabama counties, including Talladega County,” according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. “The purpose is to combat the formation of ground level ozone and the generation of fine particulate matter during warm weather months. When present at ground level, ozone is a respiratory irritant. ADEM strives to maintain good air quality in our great state. The federal Clean Air Act supports ADEM’s programs to ensure that all the citizens and visitors to our area have clean air to breathe.” The ban does not include St. Clair County.