Put a sock in it: Unique idea benefits Presbyterian Home and wins Walgreens an award

The staff of the Talladega Walgreens and store manager Sherry Parker were honored Wednesday with a Champion of Champion Award for Corporate Social Responsibility.
According to David Sheppard, the district pharmacy and retail manager for northern Alabama and Mississippi, people in a store nominate individuals for awards in categories including engagement, safety, customer service, etc. The winners then go on to compete at the district level, then to area, regional and division levels. The Talladega store won the western division, beating out more than 4,000 others. Company wide, there were some 19,000 nominations in seven different categories.
The awards for the Talladega store came from a partnership they entered into last Christmas with Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children.
According to the nomination letter, Parker and her team wound up the annual Christmas Toy Drive and thought, “What next?”
“Memories from Sherry’s childhood sparked the idea of a sock drive, so that people didn’t have to go to bed with cold feet. … Sherry took her idea to the leadership of the Presbyterian Home and asked if they could partner, to which the Presbyterian Home said yes,” he said.
The team members decided the socks could double as Christmas stockings, and bought small gifts to put inside them. Then they decided to start asking every customer if they wanted to buy a pair of socks for the drive.
“Ultimately, we were able to bless all of the children, youth, young adults and families with beautiful and warm socks for everyone we serve on and off campus," Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said. "Additionally, we gave these socks out with Christmas gifts to over 60 children in the rural community of Pine Hill in Wilcox County, one of the poorest areas of Alabama and our newest mission outreach.”
Added Marshall: “We gave them out like crazy. Our kids made gift bags for the kids in Wilcox County, and included little notes with them. We couldn’t take any of our kids with us to deliver them because of COVID, though.”
Parker said the awards would not have been possible without her team, and added, “This is just huge for Talladega.”
Walgreens also has a close partnership with the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, providing a sort of retail apprentice program, she said.