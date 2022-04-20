Publix set to open in Sylacauga in 2023, according to company spokesperson

Sylacauga is getting a Publix.
Nicole Krauss, media relations manager for Publix Super Markets in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, confirmed earlier this week that “the location’s lease has been executed, and it is projected to open in the first or second quarter of 2023.”
Further details were not readily available, but site work has been going on near the T.J. Maxx location on U.S. 280 for more than a month now.
“This is a great opportunity for our citizens and the residents of the surrounding area to increase the quality of life," Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. "People will not have to drive as far for quality service and goods, and it will help draw still more businesses, also. We are very tickled and proud that they considered Sylacauga and look forward to them contributing to our retail base in the surrounding area.”
Bryan Taunton, chairman of the Sylacauga Commercial Development Authority, agreed.
“This is a huge deal for Sylacauga,” he said. “I think it speaks volumes that one of the larger national retailers took notice of us, and I think that is very important to our future. It will also help the city by drawing attention to the other businesses along 280, which also helps the city.”
Added Taunton: “It will also benefit a lot of the families in the area who are currently driving to Publix locations in Chelsea and Inverness, and of course it will also benefit us by pulling more traffic onto 280, which means more business for those that have already located there. I hope this calms the fears of all the people who have been wondering if it was going to happen. What we’ve been working toward is coming.”
Publix Corporate could not provide numbers regarding number of jobs, payroll or total capital investment.