Public help sought to find missing teen girl

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Imereke Ellisda Jackson is described as a 17-year-old black female, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes. No description of what she was wearing when last seen was available Monday.
According to Captain Mike Jones, Jackson was last seen walking away from her house on Turner’s Mill Road in Munford at about 7 p.m. on July 17. She told one of her siblings that she was going to see a friend, but she did not return that night and her mother reported her missing the following morning. Her family members have not been able to contact her since she has been gone.
Anyone who has seen Jackson or has any information on her whereabouts, should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigations office at 256-761-2141 or central dispatch at 256-761-1556. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or via the mobile app.