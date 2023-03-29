 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Public help sought in solving several cold homicide cases

Talladega police and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama are renewing calls for public assistance in closing six open murder investigations.

The victims were killed between April 2020 and November 2022, and range in age from 14 to 71. All are male, and all were shot to death. 