Public help sought in solving several cold homicide cases

Talladega police and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama are renewing calls for public assistance in closing six open murder investigations.
The victims were killed between April 2020 and November 2022, and range in age from 14 to 71. All are male, and all were shot to death.
The victims, in the order that they were killed, are Nijah Curry, D’Marian Miller, O’Derius Jemison, Jeremiah Curry, Jahiem Embry and James Edward Wade. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of at least $1,000 in each of these cases, and in at least one of them additional reward money is also on the table.
The earliest of the six cases is Nijah L. Chatman-Curry, 22, who was found by Talladega police inside his residence on the 400 block of Coosa Street on April 7, 2020. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and would be pronounced dead from his wounds at the scene. A second victim, a 58-year-old man, was found a short distance up the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The second victim was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated and released for a non-life-threatening injury.
Investigators in Curry’s case said the physical evidence at the scene tended to indicate an altercation had started in the front yard of the house on Coosa Street before moving inside.
The reward for information in this case is now up to $2,500.
Curry’s homicide was one of at least 10 reported in the city of Talladega in 2020; six of those cases remain open.
D’Marian “DJ” “Dee Shiesty” Miller, 17, was shot to death on the afternoon of August 1, 2021, near his home on Tenney Street. Miller and an 18-year-old friend were walking back from visiting a neighbor when, according to witnesses, a vehicle drove up and at least three people inside the vehicle opened fire before driving away. The 18-year-old was not hit, but Miller was struck more than once and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no description of the vehicle readily available, but investigators were able to recover some 51 shell casings of two different sizes. A nearby house and car were also struck, but neither was occupied at the time.
Miller was a student at Talladega High School when he was killed. According to his obituary, he was looking forward to playing basketball for the THS team and going to pursue a career in welding.
The reward in this case is $1,000.
O’Derius Tre’Qaun “Tre” Jemison, 25, was killed inside a vehicle on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard in March 2022. He was also pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
Jemison was also an athlete, playing football and basketball at Talladegas High School before graduating with the class of 2014. According to his obituary, he turned down several scholarship offers in order to stay close to his mother and grandmother in Talladega. He was working as an auto parts inspector at the time of his death.
The reward in this case is also $1,000.
The next two cases, Jeremiah Ra’Shad Curry and Jahiem Vi-Dez “TrapLord” Embry, happened 10 days apart, on April 2 and April 12, 2022 respectively.
Curry was only 14 years old when he was killed. According to information released at the time, a patrol officer heard shots fired on Avenue H and found Curry suffering from gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Curry was an eighth-grader attending Zora Ellis Junior High School at the time of his death. The reward for information leading to his killers is $1,000.
Embry, 19, was also shot in his car, on Howard Street April 12. Embry survived his injuries long enough to be airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he was pronounced brain-dead the day after and was pronounced dead sometime afterward.
He was shot once in the head, although the vehicle he was in was struck multiple times.
At the time of his killing, Embry was out of jail on bond. He had been arrested in February 2022 for shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with an incident involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Howard Street on Christmas Day, 2021.
His obituary described him as an aspiring rapper and entertainer. His girlfriend was five months pregnant when he was killed.
The last of the cold cases currently being pursued is that of James Edward Wade, 71, who was killed in his apartment on Old Shocco Road on or about Thanksgiving Day, 2022. A neighbor called police for a welfare check, and officers found Wade in a pool of blood in his apartment, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Wade was a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. After his military career he worked as a truck driver, and was described in his obituary as an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.
The rewards in these last two cases are also $1,000.
Anyone with any information regarding any of these fatal shootings or the identity of any suspects or whereabouts, should immediately call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or 288-00911 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.