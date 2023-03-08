Public employees learn much at women’s conference

How to balance a personal and a professional life and how different generations of women can achieve a common goal in the workplace were among the topics Talladega women learned about Feb. 23 at an event in Pelham.
A team of public-sector employees from Talladega attended the fourth annual Alabama Women Leading Government Conference, which this year focused on the theme, “Connect HER: Putting the Pieces Together.”
“I have been attending the Alabama Women Leading Government conference since its inception,” Talladega City Clerk Joanna Medlen said. “I always enjoy myself and I always learn something new. Most of all, the information and insight I gain at the conference helps me to better serve our community. I had an opportunity to network with and discuss best practices with another city clerk. I also attended several enlightening workshops.”
“One session I attended focused on balancing your personal life and your professional life, which is a critical issue for working women. Another session addressed working with different generations. It helped me to better understand younger workers,” Medlen added. “While millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers might all have somewhat different perspectives about work, there are certain concepts that most of us would agree upon. Members of the younger generation, on the other hand, often have a totally different point of view. The workshop helped participants to be more open minded and better understand a perspective about work that is new and different.”
Besides Medlen, City of Talladega employees in attendance included Water and Sewer Department director Cathy Fuller, Public Works director Karen Phillips, Human Resources director Tanna Falkner, administrative assistant Aubrey Lackey, Human Resources administrative assistant Marissa Comeaux, administrative assistant Andrea Garrett, purchasing director Renae Blackburn, and finance director Shaneeka Phillips.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said, “We are fortunate to have so many employees who are committed to honing their skills, networking and establishing partnerships that will help the City of Talladega to better serve our citizens.”
The event allowed participants to make meaningful connections with women representing approximately 22 local governments.