Public employees learn much at women’s conference

Water and Sewer Department director Cathy Fuller, Public Works director Karen Phillips, HR director Tanna Falkner, administrative assistant Aubrey Lackey, HR administrative assistant Marissa Comeaux, administrative assistant Andrea Garrett, City Clerk Joanna Medlen, purchasing director Renae Blackburn, and finance director Shaneeka Phillips.

How to balance a personal and a professional life and how different generations of women can achieve a common goal in the workplace were among the topics Talladega women learned about Feb. 23 at an event in Pelham.

A  team of public-sector employees from Talladega attended the fourth annual Alabama Women Leading Government Conference, which this year focused on the theme, “Connect HER: Putting the Pieces Together.”