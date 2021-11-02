Public answers call for dog, cat food, but winter is never easy for Sylacauga Animal Shelter

SYLACAUGA — When a recent social media post from Sylacauga Animal Shelter stated a “desperate need for hard food” for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, the public responded.
Tender-hearted people brought in generous donations of bagged food and other pet items, and it brought attention to a serious seasonal crisis faced by animal shelters everywhere.
Shelter employee Connie Willette said 80 dogs and 20 cats are being cared for at the shelter, and winter months are hardest financially for several reasons.
“Puppies and kittens born in spring are old enough by the winter to be destructive, and they need more attention, more food, and more room than they did when they were so cute and tiny, and a lot of people will change their minds about keeping a pet," she said.
“But, there is a proper way to surrender a pet, and a right way to bring in unwanted animals or strays. Call us and make an appointment for the intake. We don’t judge, and we need to ask certain things that could make things easier for us and the animal. Like, has it been vetted, or where did you find it, or has it bit anybody or is it aggressive?”
She said there have been several instances of “dog dumping” at the shelter after hours, and workers arrive in the morning to see six, seven or more puppies in the woods on the side of the building.
“We have spent hours rounding up dogs who ran to those woods when they were put out," she said. "We don’t know how many there are, or if we have them all. Sometimes, I think I have the last one, and another little head will pop up from under something.”
She said the shelter welcomes unwanted animals and tries to find permanent homes or foster homes for them, but the dumped animals are a problem because they weren’t counted as mouths to feed or meds to order and they have to be quarantined in case they have a disease that could infect the other, adoptable dogs and cats.
“I have agencies that I work with that will take dogs and cats that have been properly vetted and have all their shots, and we are trained here to do a lot of that stuff as needed," she said. "We're not going to call you at home or make anyone feel bad for bringing any animal to us. Just don’t leave them here after we are closed."
Sylacauga Animal Shelter is included in the city’s budget and operates under the Street Department. City council member Tiffany Nix said the shelter often depends on donations for help with expenses, and Willette said Sylacauga Animal Shelter’s winter woes are no different from other shelters in the state.
“Ultimately, having animals spayed or neutered is the answer to a lot of this problem," Willette said. "I have a program here called ‘Last Litter,' and anybody who wants to keep their adult pet, but not the 'oops’ litter, can surrender the litter here for us to adopt out, and they will receive a voucher to help get their pet fixed.”
More information about the shelter can be found on its Facebook page.