Providence fire station burglarized

Talladega police are investigating a burglary at the Providence Volunteer Fire Station.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the break-in was reported Jan. 7. Apparently the door to the station had been left unlocked, and no force was used to enter, Curtis said.
The items stolen included at least two chain saws, Impact air tools, two tanks of oxygen and argon used in welding, and a box of air tools.
As of Tuesday, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama.