Providence fire station burglarized

Talladega police are investigating a burglary at the Providence Volunteer Fire Station.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the break-in was reported Jan. 7. Apparently the door to the station had been left unlocked, and no force was used to enter, Curtis said.