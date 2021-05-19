Prosecution, defense rest in Owen Wallace trial; closing arguments are next

Both sides rested their cases Wednesday in connection with the manslaughter trial of Owen Wallace of Sylacauga. Wallace is accused of accidentally shooting and killing Casey Kizer of Hoover in Sylacauga in the summer of 2018.
The state attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case, and defense attorney Rod Giddens, will both make closing arguments to the seven woman, six man jury Thursday. If convicted of manslaughter, Wallace would face 10 to 20 years in prison.
During the evidentiary phase of the trial, the defense did not call any witnesses of its own, but through cross-examination of the state’s witnesses presented an alternate theory of the crime, and emphasized forensics testing which was either inconclusive or was not done at all.
According to the version of events as presented by the state, Wallace had “fronted” Jalon Murphy about $300 worth of marijuana, and Murphy had failed to pay him back. The two men were acquaintances who had played basketball together at B.B. Comer Memorial High School some years earlier.
Murphy, his half brother Colby Maddox, Kizer and Henley Burton, a friend of Kizer’s, all went to Fleetwood Metals, where Wallace worked, in order for Murphy to repay him and possibly borrow a gun from him. According to Murphy’s testimony, he went to get into Wallace’s car, but Wallace grabbed him. He pulled away and ran back to the vehicle he and his three friends had arrived in; Wallace, carrying a .40 caliber Glock, chased him.
Maddox was driving, and Murphy was telling him to “go go go” as soon as he got back to the car. According to the state’s version of events, Wallace hit the window with the gun, embedding glass shards in it, as the vehicle was pulling off. The gun discharged, and was pulled out of his hand as the vehicle drove off. Murphy was wounded in one forearm and knee; the same bullet struck Kizer in her upper right back and exited under her left breast, passing through both lungs, severing her aorta and damaging the left ventricle of her heart. According to the medical evidence heard Wednesday, she would have died almost instantly.
Kizer was pronounced dead at Coosa Valley Medical Center, and Murphy was treated and released.
In one version of events put forward by the defense, Murphy actually snatched the gun from Wallace’s vehicle and accidentally shot himself and Kizer while getting into the vehicle. According to testimony from the state medical examiner, based on photographs of Murphy’s injuries, this would have been unlikely, since there was no stippling present around the gunshot wound to his arm. Stippling is made when unburned or partially burned gunpowder impacts and bruises the skin, and would be expected from a gun fired less than 18 to 24 inches away.
Murphy testified that he had drunk alcohol and smoked marijuana in extremely high quantities before the incident, but said he was not drunk at the time.
Maddox was on the witness list for the trial, but never showed up and the other witnesses said they did not know where he was. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Kizer’s autopsy showed that she did not have any alcohol in her system when she died, but she did test positive for Xanax (in a therapeutic dosage), hydrocodone and marijuana.
The gun, which was given to Sylacauga Police by Burton at the hospital, had a spent shell casing in the chamber, meaning that something, possibly broken glass, had prevented it from ejecting properly. Wallace also had an injury on his hand consistent with a “bite” from the slide of a handgun.
Forensics matching the bullet recovered in the front seat to the gun was inconclusive. Sylacauga Police did not try to lift fingerprints from the gun, and the state Department of Forensic Sciences does not do fingerprint testing, according to testimony.
Close arguments are set to begin Thursday at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.