Propst’s salary to be OK’d at next BOE meeting

A final salary agreement will be approved during the Pell City Board of Education’s next meeting April 18, but the unanimous vote from the board last Friday put Rush Propst in place as head football coach for Pell City High School.

Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Monday Propst’s salary will be “very much in line with what (former coach) Steve Mask’s was.”