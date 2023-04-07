Propst’s salary to be OK’d at next BOE meeting

A final salary agreement will be approved during the Pell City Board of Education’s next meeting April 18, but the unanimous vote from the board last Friday put Rush Propst in place as head football coach for Pell City High School.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Monday Propst’s salary will be “very much in line with what (former coach) Steve Mask’s was.”
Martin did not give an exact figure for the salary, as he was not in the school system office at the time.
Martin did say that Propst will be employed solely as head football coach, and will not be teaching classes or serving the system in any other capacity, including as athletic director.
That duty will be shared by Jennifer Lee and Xavier Robinson, who were approved by the board as interim athletic directors last month.
Propst is set to begin his new position April 10, according to the board members.