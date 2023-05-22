 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proposed hydro power project worries Steele residents

STEELE — A major project for generating electricity with flowing water has Steele area residents worried about the effects it could have on their lives and land. Although the Alabama Power Company project is only in the earliest planning stages, and might not even come to pass, it was the topic of much discussion at a Steele Town Council meeting Monday.

Officials and its residents expressed concerns about what’s known as the Chandler Mountain Pumped Storage facility, for which the power company is now seeking permission to conduct an impact study. 

Tags