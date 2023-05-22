Proposed hydro power project worries Steele residents

STEELE — A major project for generating electricity with flowing water has Steele area residents worried about the effects it could have on their lives and land. Although the Alabama Power Company project is only in the earliest planning stages, and might not even come to pass, it was the topic of much discussion at a Steele Town Council meeting Monday.
Officials and its residents expressed concerns about what’s known as the Chandler Mountain Pumped Storage facility, for which the power company is now seeking permission to conduct an impact study.
“I wanted everybody to understand how huge of a project this is and how it will affect our lives,” said Fran Summerlin, who lives in the affected area.
She spoke during the Monday night council meeting, which was held in the town’s community center to help accommodate the crowd after some residents received letters from the power company, informing residents of its intent to seek a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a potential Pumped Storage Hydro project at Chandler Mountain. The project would apparently include the construction of two reservoirs, one on Chandler Mountain and the other near the foot of the mountain, to produce hydrogenerated power, residents and town officials said.
“Initiating this licensing process does not mean that Alabama Power has made a final decision to proceed with construction of the project,” APC stated in its April 14 letter to residents.
Summerlin and one town official said the project is being modeled after the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Plant near Chattanooga.
She said the affected area around the proposed facilities is large — it includes Steele Town Hall and the Steele school. These are not areas that would be covered by water, but would be affected because of the project.
“To me, that is concerning,” Summerlin said. “It’s very frightening.”
In the April 14 letter, Angie Anderegg, the Chandler Mountain Licensing Project Manager for APC, said the company may need to access property as it continues to complete its study.
“As the company continues to study the feasibility of this potential project, it may be necessary to access certain properties,” Anderegg states in her letter to residents. “If access to your property is needed, Alabama Power will attempt to contact you prior to any entry. While these site studies are expected to have little to no impact on your property, the company will work with you to address any such impacts resulting from the studies.”
Summerlin said residents need to treat this matter as if APC has decided to move forward with this project, and to let their voice be known to FERC.
Summerlin said she has also talked with and expected to meet next month with officials from the Nature Conservatory, the Alabama River Alliance, the Coosa River Keepers and the Sierra Club, which she said have also expressed environmental concerns by the construction of two new reservoirs, and the possible environmental impacts those reservoirs could have on nearby creeks and lands, including Little Canoe Creek.
Steele Mayor pro tem Rick Barnes said it would take years to secure approval to move forward with such a massive project.
Barnes said there is a requirement for utility companies to produce carbon pollution free electricity by 2035, and Alabama Power is a company with expertise when it comes to producing hydroelectric power.
He said FERC is the ultimate decision maker as to whether the hydrogenation project and studies move forward, and that the regulatory commission is organizing a public meeting in July to tell people what’s going on and to provide better maps and timelines of how the process will work, as well as to hear public comments and concerns.
“We will definitely be impacted (if the project moves forward),” Barnes said.
Summerlin said water levels in the proposed reservoirs will fluctuate daily 25-35 feet, so the proposed reservoirs are not even suitable for recreation. She said water will transfer from the upper to the lower reservoir, which will produce hydroelectric power.
Barnes said the project is so expensive that a more cost-effective alternative, using new technology, might be developed — which could grind the project to a halt.
Barnes also said doesn’t see the project as something that is good for the Town of Steele.
“I don’t see any short-term benefit at all, and it’s hard for me to imagine any long-term benefit, because I really don’t work on projects that are decades long. I don’t think in those terms,” Barnes said. “I just don’t think it is going to serve any purpose here.”