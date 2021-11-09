Proposed city budget could include more than a half-dozen new job descriptions

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council tabled discussion of the proposed budget for the current fiscal year, but information provided to the council suggests that it will include more than half a dozen new job descriptions, some at department head level pay grades.
The proposed descriptions are for an assistant city manager, IT manager and IT technician, city attorney, facilities management technician, grant administrator and fire marshall.
Without going into much detail on the individual positions, City Manager Seddrick Hill said, “We are exploring options that would help reduce the exorbitant cost of relying exclusively on contractors for certain services. However, we are only in the preliminary stage of investigating our options.”
According to the proposals laid before the council, the position of city attorney would be paid at grade 15, making this person easily the highest paid employee in the city. There are currently no employees on the scale higher than grade 12. The city manager is technically a contract employee and is not paid based on the salary schedule.
According to the current salary schedule, an employee at grade 15 would start at $43.98 per hour and top out at $67.81 after 15 years, not including fringe benefits.
The starting pay for a step one, grade 15 employee comes to $91,478.40 per year. According to what appear to be supporting documents to the proposed budget, city attorney fees are shown at $91,285.34, just a little lower than what the city would pay out in salary.
The assistant city manager and IT director would both be grade 12 positions, as are the police and fire chiefs and the directors of the Public Works and Water and Sewer departments. The starting salary for a grade 12 employee is $31.31, topping out at $48.26 per hour after 15 years, again not counting fringe benefits.
These three combined positions would to $221,728 to the annual payroll, assuming there is no overtime, and, once again, not counting fringe benefits.
The IT technician would be a grade 9, starting at $22.28 per hour, or $46,342 per year. This would create some savings, since the supporting documents indicate $127,725.77 in total IT expenses last year.
There is no grade listed on the description for facilities maintenance technician, and no job description for the fire marshall seemed to be included in the packet provided to the Daily Home.
Before the job descriptions are submitted to the council for a vote, they must be submitted to the city employee committee and the Civil Service Board. The board last met in September, but meets again today.
It was not immediately clear whether or not the positions had been submitted to the employee committee, which is made up of the city’s department heads or their designees.