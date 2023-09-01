Property purchase another step toward innovative business project

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enrichment (SAFE) has purchased the former Eva Jane Avondale Mills property, which will eventually house the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub, or EARTH.
Announced in 2021, the hub project began with the purchase of 30 acres of the former Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga by the Talladega County School system. According to County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the SAFE purchase is separate from what was acquired by the county school board, but all of it is part of the same project.
SAFE CEO Margaret Morton said last week the county board, her organization and other partners “were all working together, all on the same page … And the 126,000 square feet (SAFE just acquired) will provide even more space to build out things like early learning …”
Morton particularly thanked the leadership from the Talladega County legislative delegation, including Rep. Ben Robbins, Rep. Steve Hurst, Rep. Barbara Boyd, Rep. Randy Wood, Sen. Lance Bell and Sen. Keith Kelley, as well as the Talladega County Commission including Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham and commissioners Phillip Morris, Malley Limbaugh, Darryl Ingram and Tony Haynes.
“This vision is becoming a reality,” Morton said. “EARTH is poised to usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and community empowerment. ... With a sprawling campus that invites collaboration and progress, EARTH will serve as a dynamic space for organizations, businesses, and the community to come together, catalyzing the transformation of challenges into impactful solutions.”
Morton also tied the new project and its ambitious agenda to the sort of drive that made Avondale Mills successful as a purely private business.
“In its 109-year history,” he said, “Avondale Mills expanded to include plants throughout Alabama. By the years 1947 and 1948, Avondale Mills had reached its apex with 7,000 employees. As we embark on this transformative journey at the historic Avondale Mills location, we honor the legacy of industry and progress that has been synonymous with this site.”
Jesse Cleveland, board president of SAFE, added, “This project underscores our commitment to the community’s well-being and economic prosperity. ... EARTH’s multifaceted strategy will empower the workforce with skills tailored to the demands of the present and future. Key industry clusters such as manufacturing, transportation, health care, information technology, energy, regenerative agriculture, early childcare and education, as well as hospitality/culinary arts will be at the forefront of EARTH’s initiatives.”
The initial funding for the project came through from Gov. Kay Ivey’s Public School and College Authority, and was the only K-12 project funded through that program. That funding allowed the county board to begin the massive cleanup of the Avondale property, which had been vacant since 2006 and had burned and been stripped of valuable building materials since then.
Lacey said the cleanup effort is still ongoing, but significant progress has been made and the cleanup may be complete in the next few months.
Once complete, EARTH would not only provide job training for people throughout the region but would be an incubator for business ideas in a rural setting.
“Not only is redeveloping the site revolutionary for the area, but the economic development opportunities are endless,” said State Rep. Ben Robbins of Sylacauga.
Plans for the site even include a new football stadium to be used by B. B. Comer High School, which has always had to share a field with Sylacauga High School.