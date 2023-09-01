 Skip to main content
Property purchase another step toward innovative business project

The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enrichment (SAFE) has purchased the former Eva Jane Avondale Mills property, which will eventually house the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub, or EARTH.

 By Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

Announced in 2021, the hub project began with the purchase of 30 acres of the former Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga by the Talladega County School system. According to County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the SAFE purchase is separate from what was acquired by the county school board, but all of it is part of the same project.

Once complete, EARTH would not only provide job training for people throughout the region but would be an incubator for business ideas in a rural setting.