Property owner posts cameras looking for game, finds suspected thief instead

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a man for theft of property charges in connection with the theft of several game cameras.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said Christopher Moriarty, 24, of Eastaboga was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of five game cameras from a property on Mayfield Road.
Willis said the LPD responded, along with a game warden with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to a call on Mayfield Road concerning the thefts Sunday. He said the property owner said three cameras had been stolen from his property over the last six weeks and two more had been stolen that day. Willis said the property owner told officers he’d been alerted to the theft when a camera he had hidden to watch two other cameras sent to his phone a picture of someone taking the cameras.
Willis said officers then searched an adjoining property on Jackson Trace Road and made contact with Moriarty, who told officers he had taken the cameras.
The investigator said Moriarty had been hunting on the Jackson Trace property with permission from its owner but did not have permission to be on the Mayfield Road property.
Willis said after talking to police, Moriarty assisted officers in locating the cameras, which he had discarded in the woods after he thought they took his picture.
After helping locate the camera, Willis said Moriaty was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail and charged with theft of property third degree. According to jail records he remained in custody Monday on a $5,000 bond.
Moriaty is also being held on charges of hunting without hunting orange on his person and hunting without a permit in connection with hunting on the Mayfield Road property. Warrants for both charges were served by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Both charges have a bond set at $500.