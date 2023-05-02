 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Promotions announced at Childersburg PD

The Childersburg City Council watched as Mayor Ken Wesson promoted two investigators in the Police Department during a City Council meeting earlier this month.

Wesson said Brandon Hughes was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the investigative division and Mica Northcutt was promoted to sergeant.