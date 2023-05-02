Promotions announced at Childersburg PD

The Childersburg City Council watched as Mayor Ken Wesson promoted two investigators in the Police Department during a City Council meeting earlier this month.
Wesson said Brandon Hughes was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the investigative division and Mica Northcutt was promoted to sergeant.
Wesson also said Police Chief Kevon Koss also introduced three new officers during the same meeting.
Wesson also said the council approved the promotion of Street Department employee Johnny Eddings from labor maintenance to equipment operator 1.
In other business, the council:
— Approved a railroad easement.
— Hired Tim Pope, Kam Mizzell and Kallen McCain as part time summer camp counselors.
— Appointed A.J. Jordan, Mike Holland and Marcus Newman to the Parks and Recreation Board.