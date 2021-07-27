Professional Photographers of America recognize Sylacauga photo teacher

Sylacauga High School photography teacher Jimmy Reynolds Jr. has been named a Certified Professional Photographer by Professional Photographers of America.
According to a PPA news release, Reynolds earned this designation after completing an intensive program that measures his artistic technical competence. The release added that the organization recognizes fewer than 2,500 CPPs.
“I am honored, and proud, to have earned this elite status,” Reynolds said. “Just as I ask of my talented students in the classroom, we should always strive for better in our craft and ourselves as well.”
In order to earn his certification, Reynolds had to complete a written exam, finish an image evaluation and adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.
For more information, visit PPA.com/CPP.