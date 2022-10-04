 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Price crowned Miss Sylacauga, Terrell is Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen

Miss Sylacauga

From left, Bryanna Belser, Saniyah Thomas, Kayleigh Thomas, Keri Hayes, Miss Sylacauga 2023 Alana Price, Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 Allison Terrell, Tabitha Stallworth, Jaelyn Robinson, First alternate Emma Claire McGrady, and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen, Ever Harris.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — It was an evening of talent, achievement, and recognition for the 10 young women who took the stage Saturday night at B.B. Comer High School, coming together in hopes of representing the city as the 2023 Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen.

The event culminated with Sylacauga High School Senior Alana Price crowned Miss Sylacauga 2023, and SHS Junior Allison Terrell as Miss Outstanding Teen.