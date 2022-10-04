Price crowned Miss Sylacauga, Terrell is Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen

SYLACAUGA — It was an evening of talent, achievement, and recognition for the 10 young women who took the stage Saturday night at B.B. Comer High School, coming together in hopes of representing the city as the 2023 Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen.
The event culminated with Sylacauga High School Senior Alana Price crowned Miss Sylacauga 2023, and SHS Junior Allison Terrell as Miss Outstanding Teen.
Price is the daughter of Edward and Casey Price. She performed “True Love’s Kiss” from “Enchanted” on the piano and her Social Impact Initiative is “Hometown Helpings,” focused on the concern of food insecurity. She was also awarded the Centre Stage Dance Academy Scholarship, Red Carpet Award, Most Talented and the $500 Beth Yates Fine Arts Council Performing Arts Scholarship. She was also presented with a $2,300 general cash scholarship for being crowned Miss Sylacauga 2023.
Terrell is the daughter of Allen and Stephanie Terrell. She performed the vocal “In My Dreams” from “Anastasia” and her Social Impact Initiative is “Buckle Up Sylacauga.” Terrell was awarded the $150 Jane McKinnon Vaughn Miss Congeniality Award, the Janie Giddens Voice Scholarship, the Red Carpet and On-Stage Question Award, Most Talented and the $200 Beth Yates Fine Arts Council Performing Arts Scholarship. She was also presented with a $500 general cash scholarship for being crowned Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen.
Those also taking part in the occasion included:
—Keri Hayes, a student at Central Alabama Community College. Her talent was dance and her Social Impact Initiative, “Express Your Voice — Raising Awareness for Speech Disorders. She received the Southern Dance and Performing Arts Scholarship along with the Maxye Veazey Patron’s Scholarship.
— Kayleigh Thomas, a student at B.B. Comer High School. For her talent, she recited an original poem. Her “Social Impact Initiative was “Easier Access to Adolescent Counseling for Youth.” Thomas received the Maxye Veazey Patron’s Scholarship.
Those included in the Miss Outstanding Teen event were:
—Bryanna Belser, a student at Sylacauga High School, her talent was dance, her Social Impact Initiative, “Brianna’s Blessing Bags.”
—Ever Harris, a student at B.B. Comer High School. Her talent featured a science experiment and for her Social Impact Initiative – “Gender Equality in the Workplace.” Ever received the Centre Stage Dance Academy Scholarship.
—Emma Claire McGrady, a student at Shelby Crossing Christian (Homeschool). Her talent was dance and her Social Impact Initiative, “Ignite a Light.” She was chosen as First Alternate for Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen.
—Jaelyn Robinson, a student at B.B. Comer High School whose talent was dance; and her Social Impact Initiative, “Mental Health and Community Activities for Teens”
—Tabitha Stallworth, a student at Sylacauga High School whose talent was vocal, and her Social Impact Initiative, “Racism and Cultural Diversity.” She received the Janie Giddens Voice Scholarship.
—Saniyah Thomas, a student at Nichols Lawson Middle School whose talent was vocal, and her Social Impact Initiative, “Saniyah’s SELF Care.” She was awarded the Southern Dance and Performing Arts Scholarship.
Miss Sylacauga 2023 will compete for the Miss Alabama title June 28-July 1, 2023, at Samford University.
The new Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen will move on to compete for Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen on March 3-4, 2023, at Thompson High School.
The evening also highlighted young girls ages 7-11 who took part in the Rising Stars program, which is not a competition, but rather a mentoring and learning platform. Three Rising Stars were selected to serve this next year alongside Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen. Rising Stars to Miss Sylacauga are Henley Connell and Harper Forbus. Rising Star to Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen is Harper Sims.
Others participating in the Rising Stars program were Jada Butler, Mary Charles Owens, Harper Patterson, Harper Sims, and Charleigh Terrell.
The Miss Sylacauga Organization also shared two big announcements during Saturday’s event. A Miss Sylacauga Scholarship Fishing Tournament which will take place in the spring of 2023.
Additionally, the Organization will launch “Elevate: A Personal and Professional Development Initiative for the Young Women of Sylacauga. The topics for this free monthly class will cover social impact initiatives, resume writing, community service, interview and on-stage questions, mental health, healthy lifestyles, and more. This series will be offered the first Monday of every other month, starting Nov. 7, 2022. For more information and to register for the program, visit MissSylacauga.com.
The event also featured Miss Sylacauga 2022, Lacey Wood; Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Isabella Kirkland; Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen, Hailey Adams; and performing and serving as emcee was Michael Giddens.
Also, the company dancers from Center Stage Dance Academy, Sylacauga Dance and Performing Arts, as well as Signature Studio of Dance performed for the close to 200 guests.
The Miss Sylacauga Organization acknowledged the community‘s generosity for the support of the Maxye Veazey Patron’s Scholarship which provided a cash scholarship to each Miss Sylacauga Candidate. This year, a total of $3,450 was raised for this scholarship and Alana Price, Keri Hayes, and Kayleigh Thomas each received a $1,150 cash scholarship.
Established in 1937, Miss Sylacauga is the longest running preliminary to Miss Alabama (that goes on to compete at Miss America). The competition is sponsored by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation.
Visit MissSylacuaga.com to stay updated on upcoming appearances and Miss Sylacauga events. For questions or more information, contact Kim Todd, director, at 216-702-0093.