Previously aided man charged with burglary

An Oxford man has been charged with burglarizing the home of a man who had tried to help him the past, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick Blake Johns, 34, was arrested Sunday for breaking into a house on the 1000 block of Hopeful Road in Munford, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Tubbs said that deputies initially responded to a burglary call after the fact. The victim said that Johns had been living in the woods in a tent, and that the victim had given him food and money on several occasions. After the victim’s home was broken into, he said he confronted Johns and Johns admitted that he had stolen cash from the residence.
Johns told investigators that he had returned most of the money after being confronted, Tubbs said.
Johns was being held on a $7,500 bond set by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary in the third degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.