Previously aided man charged with burglary

Derrick Johns

 TCMJ

An Oxford man has been charged with burglarizing the home of a man who had tried to help him the past, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Blake Johns, 34, was arrested Sunday for breaking into a house on the 1000 block of Hopeful Road in Munford, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. 