Presybterian Home's Storey named to Positive Maturity's Top 50 over 50

Positive Maturity has named Felicia Ayers Storey, vice president of program operations and services for the Presbyterian Home for Children, as one of Central Alabama’s Top 50 Over 50.
Storey, who is from Sylacauga, has worked at the Presbyterian Home for 36 years, starting as a social worker and working her way up to her current position, even serving briefly as interim president.
“Recently, I was asked why I do what I do,” Storey said. “It’s because I love the home, the residents/clients and the ministry. One of my adult ‘kids’ just recently dropped in. He keeps coming home because of the love he feels here. I’m his mom who will nurture and love him always. That’s who we are. It’s what we do, and what I know best professionally.”
Positive Maturity is a Birmingham-based organization that works to keep older citizens actively engaged in their communities and living independently. It was founded in 1970.
“We are incredibly blessed to have Ms. Storey help lead our ministry, which has touched so many lives," Home president and CEO Doug Marshall said. "Her wisdom and professionalism daily continue to be wrapped unconditional love for the at-risk children and families entrusted to our care at the home”
Last Summer, Storey celebrated both her 35th anniversary at the home and her successful, two-year-long leadership of the project to achieve national certification through the New-York based Council On Accreditation. Later the same year, she was recognized by Alabama Media Group as one of the Women Who Shape the State.
Storey earned a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in English from the University of Montevallo and went on to earn her master’s in social work, children, youth and families from the University of Alabama. She has served as a field instructor for the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University, and as an adjunct faculty member at Talladega College. She is also a licensed master level Alabama Social Worker and A Reasonable and Prudent Parenting Standard On Site Official and Trainer.
She also volunteers as current secretary and past treasurer of the Alabama Residential Child Care Association, past president and vice president of the Alabama South-Eastern Child Care Association, as well as numerous leadership positions in the University of Alabama Social Work Society. She and her husband James also serve in leadership roles at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Talladega.
Her most recent accolade places her on an exclusive list of 50 people over the age of 50 who are the members of their communities that know how to dream, laugh, contribute and achieve on many levels, which are all key elements of staying young while growing up, according to a news release announcing the list. Positive Maturity has published the Top 50 Over 50 list every year since 2014.