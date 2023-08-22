Presumed arson being investigated at City Court II

Talladega Police and Fire personnel are investigating what appears to be an arson at an occupied apartment in City Court II early Saturday morning.
The apartment was occupied by a 23-year-old woman and her two children at the time of the fire. All three suffered minor smoke inhalation, but none was seriously injured.
According to Talladega police Capt. Bob Curtis, the woman returned home about 2:25 a.m. Saturday and went to sleep. About four hours later, a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the woman’s apartment and beat on her door until everyone was awake and safely outside.
According to Assistant Fire Chief John Tyson, when the fire was put out it left extensive damage to the back and exterior of the apartment, with minor interior damage and smoke damage throughout. The cause and point of origin of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Curtis said that witnesses told police at the scene that they had seen a black male running behind the building shortly before the fire started, but a more detailed description was not readily available. He added that police at the scene were told that witnesses believed the fire was the result of an arson and was being investigated as such.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.