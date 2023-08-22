 Skip to main content
Presumed arson being investigated at City Court II

Talladega Police and Fire personnel are investigating what appears to be an arson at an occupied apartment in City Court II early Saturday morning.

The apartment was occupied by a 23-year-old woman and her two children at the time of the fire. All three suffered minor smoke inhalation, but none was seriously injured.