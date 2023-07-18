Presbyterian Home welcomes alumni back on their day

The Presbyterian Home for Children hosted its annual Alumni Day on Saturday, welcoming back former residents to the Talladega campus that was once their home.
This year’s celebration drew only about a dozen alumni, however — a bit lower than usual due to record hot weather that made it harder for many older alumni to travel from long distances, President Doug Marshall said.
“Many of them sent their love and regrets and wished us well,” he said.
Visiting alumni also had the opportunity to mingle with an increased number of current residents, who showed how the Home continues to help those in need as it did for them many years ago, said Sharon Moore, vice president of transitional housing and family services.
Those current residents included a group of young moms and children who are now part of the Home’s growing Secure Dwellings Program, which is a residential transitional housing program for up to two years for homeless boys and girls along with their female caregivers, typically their mothers.
The Home currently has nine mothers and 15 children in the Secure Dwellings Program. The moms and children at Alumni Day enjoyed the games inside the gym and sprinklers, portable pools and water slides in the grass outside the gym.
“We always look forward to welcoming our alumni back to their ‘home,’” Moore said.”I know it brings a great deal of joy for the alumni to see all of the children and the current moms being cared for at the Home as it continues to be a special place of healing and hope as it was in the lives of our alumni.”
Moore said she has seen a growth in the Secure Dwellings Program thanks to increased marketing efforts into more counties in Alabama about how the program helps moms and children in need.
Alumni also learned more about current ministries at the Home that affect at-risk children, youth and families well beyond the campus in Talladega, such as Family Bridges, which provides family preservation and reunification services in seven counties. The Home also has an ongoing mission outreach in the Black Belt. The Home recently sent a large group of teen boys from Wilcox County to the Living River camp on the Cahaba River. It was the first overnight camp for many of the boys, who attended as part of the Home’s collaboration with Living River and the nonprofit Mentoring In New Dimensions, or MIND, based in Pine Hill, Alabama.