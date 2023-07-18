 Skip to main content
Presbyterian Home welcomes alumni back on their day

The Presbyterian Home for Children hosted its annual Alumni Day on Saturday, welcoming back former residents to the Talladega campus that was once their home.

This year’s celebration drew only about a dozen alumni, however — a bit lower than usual due to record hot weather that made it harder for many older alumni to travel from long distances, President Doug Marshall said. 