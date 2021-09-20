Presbyterian Home hosts annual alumni day

TALLADEGA — The Presbyterian Home for Children welcomed its alumni back to campus Saturday for its annual Alumni Day.
The event began with a ceremony to dedicate the courtyard in front of Weatherly Hall for former President Allen C. Jacobs.
Alumni and their families enjoyed a chuckwagon lunch with cowboy food cooked over an open fire, games and live music from Valley Road Bluegrass Band.
Former Home residents caught up for the first time in two years, since the 2020 Alumni Day was canceled because of COVID-19.