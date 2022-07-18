Presbyterian Home for Children welcomes back generations of residents

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children celebrated its annual Alumni Day on Saturday, welcoming back several generations who grew up at the home and have now made their way in the world.
“It’s really more like a family reunion, like a homecoming,” said Director of Transitional Housing Sharon Moore, who has worked at the home since 1985.
“I’ll have been here 38 years in October, and I’ve helped raise a lot of children,” she added. “It really is like seeing your children come home. They come up and hug you, and it’s a big fuzzy feeling. They remind you what you have done for them, and what the home has done for them. I had one young man that I raised here come up to me just now, and told me that we had saved his life. He was going down the wrong path.”
Presbyterian Home Information Director Cindy Fisher pointed out that the event was attended by “people of all ages. Some left just five years or so ago. We had one man here earlier who is in his late 80s, if not 90. He grew up here and he has always been a big supporter. And they all have their stories. There are some that grew up here in the 1960s and ’70s, when their parents just dropped them off here.”
It doesn’t work that way anymore, Moore said. The home started working with the Department of Human Resources in the mid-1980s, although they were still taking private referrals into the early 1990s.
At this point, Moore got up to greet another young woman that had been raised in the home.
“She was our best basketball player,” she said. “She was one of our first stars, and she went on to get a scholarship to play at Southern Union Community College. Now she works in a residential program that also works with troubled youth.”
A more recent graduate came by shortly afterward, saying that she was now a student at Talladega College.
“We’re really proud,” Moore said.
Hope Academy and the lessons learned there have been a big part of the Presbyterian Home’s legacy.
“We’ve heard a lot of people talking about that,” Fisher said.
Added Moore: “It’s a holistic approach. When the residents were in public schools, it got to be a problem if they missed too many classes, they would just fall behind. “But at Hope Academy, the teachers understood and that wasn't an issue anymore. The one-on-one approach helped them stay caught up. We also had some great teachers working with the children with learning disabilities. They truly cared about the children’s education and welfare.”
Added Fisher: “And that helped make them better parents themselves when they grew up, especially with some of the life lessons they learned from their house parents.”
One of Moore’s alums “told me how much it meant that she had learned how to budget while she was here, and wanted to make sure we were still teaching that. Yes, we are.”
“We had another house parent who was a really good cook, who taught the residents not just how to cook, but how to substitute ingredients if you didn’t have something or couldn’t afford it," Moore said. "She would teach them how to cook things like lasagna, and then she would tell the boys not to tell her husband, because she didn’t cook like that at home.”
The Presbyterian Home for Children was established at the end of the Civil War for children of Confederate Veterans. There is already a written history covering the history of the home from its founding to 1964, but nothing since then. Fisher and Tom Ward are working to remedy that, however.
Ward has been conducting video interviews at the last two alumni interviews and is working on compiling them into a book, which Fisher will then edit.
Ward’s father was pastor at First Methodist Church of Talladega in the early 1990’s, and he, Fisher and Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall all worked together in the news business in Selma before Marshall came to his current position in 2017.
“I’ve had several opportunities to meet alumni since I’ve been here, individuals of all ages, whose lives have been changed by their time here. They are of all ages; some have served their country, and have become parents and grandparents themselves. They’ve lived productive lives. Then there are the younger people, in their 20s and 30s, who are just starting out with hope for the future. We’re the Presbyterian Home ‘for Children,’ but this was their home. This is a chance to come home for fellowship, food and fun, and to be loved by all the staff.
This year marked the first Alumni Day that also included a memorial service to recognize alumni who had passed in the last year.
“Brian Wood, our maintenance and facilities director, sings Gospel in his church, and he sang ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘I Can Only Imagine’ for us," Moore said. "It was really beautiful.”
Marshall also thanked the city leaders who attended Saturday, including City Manager Seddrick Hill, Mayor Timothy Ragland and City Councilwomen Betty Spratlin and Vickey Hall.