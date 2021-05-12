Presbyterian Home for Children set for 'Sweet Home Soiree'

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega will host a special virtual “Sweet Home Soiree” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The event will be hosted live from the First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa on a specially designed website, sweethomesoiree.swell.gives.
The website will include “video from all over the state, with amazing, heart-rending stories about the people who love and the places that shaped the Presbyterian Home for Children,” CEO and president Doug Marshall said.
Although there is no admission, the Presbyterian Home is seeking table hosts who will invite friends to “sit with them at virtual tables,” Marshall said. The Presbyterian Home for Children and Birmingham-based Swell fundraising are organizing the event.
To be a table host or for more information, visit www.phfc.org.