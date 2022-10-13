 Skip to main content
Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store opens

The Presbyterian Home for Children

The Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store opened Thursday morning and already had a pretty good crowd waiting to come in.

“We’re still waiting to get all the signage up, but the word is getting out,” Home president and CEO Doug Marshall said after the ribbon cutting Thursday morning.