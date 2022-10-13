Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store opens

The Presbyterian Home for Children’s new thrift store opened Thursday morning and already had a pretty good crowd waiting to come in.
“We’re still waiting to get all the signage up, but the word is getting out,” Home president and CEO Doug Marshall said after the ribbon cutting Thursday morning.
The ceremony was hosted by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
The old thrift had been located on the Home’s campus for more than three decades. The new site is both more accessible and, even more important, much, much bigger.
“This grand opening has been wonderful,” store manager Ashley Burkhalter said. “We had a great crowd, just full of smiles. I know it has been a long time coming, but we are open and ready for the community.”
On day one, the new store’s inventory already included the usual knick-knacks and clothing, plus furniture (which they didn’t have much room for in the old store), a collection of antique clocks donated by a former Presbyterian Home resident and, perhaps the priciest item in the place, a barely used baby grand piano.
“The only time it had ever been moved is when they brought it to the store,” Marshall said.
Director of Operations Bud Kitchin added that the new site will also house the U-Haul pick up and drop off point that was previously located on campus as well. Trucks may be reserved online or in person, he added.
There were still no concrete plans for the old building, according to Marshall.
“That’s still something we’re talking about,” he said. “Most likely we will use it for a training center, and maybe put some offices in there, but we haven’t really decided yet.”
As he mentioned earlier, Marshall said the store’s inventory comes from all over the state, with many donations coming from dropoffs at the Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church and Southmister in Vestavia Hills.
“We’re in the process of setting up Huntsville and Mobile,” he said. “We want to ensure a great supply of items for everyone.”
The new thrift store is located in the Marvin’s Shopping Center, in the building previously occupied by Fred’s.
It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.