Presbyterian Home for Children elects new leadership for its board

The Presbyterian Home for Children recently elected new leadership for its board of trustees for 2021, according to a news release.
Carol R. Copeland of Athens will be the moderator for the Home’s board of trustees, and Rev. Dr. Joseph Scrivner of Tuscaloosa will be its vice moderator. Dr. Cindy Wilson of Fairhope remains a member of the Home’s executive committee as immediate past moderator, according to the release.
Copeland has been in the private practice of social work since 1991 after a long career with the Alabama State Department of Human Resources. She is a graduate of Athens College and the University of Tennessee School of Social Work and has additional training in the field of public administration from the University of Alabama.
She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Academy of Social Workers, Alabama Conference of Social Work and The University of Alabama Social Work Society, and she is on the boards of Vine Counseling Center in Huntsville and the Athens Limestone Family Resource Center.
A ruling elder of First Presbyterian Church in Athens, Copeland is the past moderator of the North Alabama Presbytery and past moderator of the North Alabama Presbyterian Women. She has served on the Home’s board of trustees in many capacities over the years and was most recently vice moderator, member of the executive committee, and chair of the programs committee.
Scrivner serves two historic institutions in Tuscaloosa as Dean of Chapel at Stillman College and the Pastor of Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church. He earned a Ph.D. in biblical studies at Princeton Seminary and has published introductory articles on the Bible. Scrivner was previously a faculty member at Samford University and a board member for “One Roof,” a non-profit organization in Birmingham. He is on the board of the Peoples’ Loan Program.
Wilson is Director of the University of South Alabama’s Baldwin County campus. Before taking a position with the USA in 1993, she worked for nine years at The University of Alabama as a counselor and part-time faculty member. She also has experience as a counselor at Buckner Children’s Home in Beaumont, Texas, and served on the board of St. Mary’s Children’s Home in Mobile.
Wilson has a BA from Millsaps College, MS from Texas A&M at Commerce, and a Ph.D. in counseling from The University of Alabama. She is a ruling elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope and is serving as the 2021 Moderator for the Presbytery of South Alabama.
Other members of the executive committee re-elected for 2021 are Sue Martino of Mobile, secretary; Newell Witherspoon of Huntsville, Treasurer; John Haley of Birmingham, legal counsel; and George Fritsma of Trussville, member at large.