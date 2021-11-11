Presbyterian Home for Children Board approves executive committee

The Board of the Presbyterian Home for Children has approved its executive committee for 2022, including several new faces.
The new moderator, or chairman, is Rev. Joe Scrivner, Ph.D. of Tuscaloosa. Scrivner serves two historic institutions in Tuscaloosa, as dean of chapel at Stillman College and the pastor of Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church, according to President Doug Marshall. Scrivner earned a doctorate in Biblical studies at Princeton Seminary. He has published introductory articles on the Bible, and obtained a master’s in Biblical studies from Reformed Theological Seminary.
He earned a bachelor’s with a double major in secondary education and Bible from Crichton College. Scrivner was previously a faculty member at Samford University and is currently on the board of the Peoples’ Loan Program.
George Fritsma of Trussville was chosen as vice moderator of the Board. Fritsma has been a trustee since 2013 and served as moderator in 2017 when he was instrumental in helping recruit Marshall. Retired from the UAB faculty in 2007, Fritsma serves as a medical laboratory consultant to the UAB Department of Pathology, a consultant to several diagnostics companies, and as an adjunct associate professor for Michigan State and Rutgers University. He holds a bachelor's of science degree in biology and chemistry from Calvin University, a master’s in medical laboratory science from Wayne State University and advanced course work from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He and his wife are members of Cahaba Springs Presbyterian Church in Trussville.
Terry Smiley of Anniston will be secretary of the board. Smiley is the vice president of Eastern Division for Alabama Power, where he oversees the company’s operations, sales, economic and community development and external affairs activities. Smiley received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and public and private management from Birmingham-Southern College. He currently serves on the board of directors for Talladega College and the JSU Foundation.
A native of Talladega, Smiley was an All-American in basketball for two years and was inducted into the Birmingham-Southern College Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He and his family are members of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Birmingham.
Janice "Missy" Jones of Mobile as appointed member at large of the executive committee.
Marshall said Jones has been a PHFC trustee since 2018, serving on the resource development committee. She received a bachelor's of arts degree from Rhodes College and a master's of social work degree and the third year advanced study in clinical social work certificate from Tulane University. A lifelong member of Government Street Presbyterian Church in Mobile, She is an ordained deacon and ruling elder and has served in numerous leadership roles, including moderator of Presbyterian Women, Chair of Stewardship, Evangelism and Membership, and Baytreat committees as well as serving on Nominating, Staffing, Nursery, Christian Education, Long Range Planning and Building Renovation committees. Jones has extensive experience as a community volunteer, having served as President of the Mobile Historic Development Commission, President of the Junior League of Mobile, and Chair of the Mobile Tricentennial Committee.
Other reappointed members of the executive committee are Carol Copeland of Athens, past moderator; Newell Witherspoon of Huntsville, treasurer; and John Haley of Birmingham, legal counsel.
The Board also welcomed to its ranks Mark Feagin of Homewood, Paige Goldman of Birmingham and David Perry of Birmingham, Marshall said. All three had served on the Home’s advisory board. Regan Liggins of Vestavia also joined the Board. She has been a member of the audit committee and will now be its chair. Denene Lemke of Vestavia will join the audit committee as an independent member.