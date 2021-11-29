Presbyterian Home for Children accepts donations from Bible study classes

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega accepted donations from two of the community's men’s Bible study classes, according to president and CEO Doug Marshall.
Marshall said he visited the Caravan Class on Sunday “to thank everyone for the very generous gift of $2,400 to help with the marker in loving memory of both Rev. Dr. Allen C. Jacobs and his son, Allen C. (Cleve) Jacobs, Jr., who both taught the Caravan Class.”
Marshall said that the elder Jacobs had served as president of the Presbyterian Home from 1950 to 1971, “and was an enduring example of compassion to children in the name of Christ. He shepherded a number of new programs and renovations at the Presbyterian Home during his 20 years as president.”
He was permanently memorialized in September, when the Home named a courtyard for him, with a bronze marker on display in the rose garden in that courtyard.
The younger Jacobs and his wife, Patti, were the owners of Brannon’s Printing and was “well known in Talladega and loved by its residents,” Marshall said.
The Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class donated $5,000 to the Home in memory of the late James Murner, Marshall said.
The donation was part of “an annual Christmas tradition to help care for the children and youth entrusted to the Home,” he said.
Murner passed away in 2018. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts, and later worked for the postal service.
“James truly loved our children and youth at the Home, and we are incredibly blessed with this generous gift at Christmas in honor of this man of great love.”
