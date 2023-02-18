 Skip to main content
Presbyterian Home earns top marks for charitable spending

Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega teaser

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega provides housing and education for children in need.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children has earned the top rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s leading evaluator of charities.

The four-star rating comes in “recognition of its operational excellence and integrity,” according to a Presbyterian Home statement, noting that four-star ratings are achieved by only about one in four charities nationally.