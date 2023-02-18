Presbyterian Home earns top marks for charitable spending

Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children has earned the top rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s leading evaluator of charities.
The four-star rating comes in “recognition of its operational excellence and integrity,” according to a Presbyterian Home statement, noting that four-star ratings are achieved by only about one in four charities nationally.
“After an extensive evaluation, the Home earned high marks for its financial efficiency, sustainability and trustworthiness, as well as its commitment to good governance practices.”
Charity Navigator awarded PHC a perfect score in the area of Leadership and Adaptability, “which assesses the organization’s leadership capacity, strategic thinking and planning, and ability to innovate or respond to changes in constituent needs,” the statement says.
Charity Navigator said the four-star rating designates PHC as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator presents itself as an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.
“This recognition is an indication to our community, our donors and our supporters – and most importantly to the children and families who depend on us — that we are a stable and well-run organization. But more than that, the Presbyterian Home for Children is an organization with financial integrity and transparency,” said Doug Marshall, President and CEO of the Home.
“We are delighted to provide the Presbyterian Home for Children with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, added. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that the Home is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
George Fritsma, moderator of the Home’s board of trustees, credited the Home’s reputation for financial integrity to the leadership of Marshall and Controller Sam Allison, both of whom have extensive financial experience in the private and nonprofit sectors.
Marshall worked with Ernst and Young, Energen and Spire before entering the nonprofit sector. He has been President and CEO of the Presbyterian Home for Children since 2017. Allison was an auditor and accountant for private clients and a construction company before forming his own accounting firm, Lighthouse CPA, LLC to provide financial management services for private companies and nonprofit organizations, including the Home.
The Presbyterian Home for Children’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org and candid.org.