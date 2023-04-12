 Skip to main content
Presbyterian Home board OKs executive committee

The board of the Presbyterian Home for Children approved its executive committee for 2023.

George Fritsma of Trussville will serve as moderator for the Board of Trustees for the second time. Fritsma has been a trustee since 2013 and served as moderator in 2017 when he was instrumental in helping recruit President and CEO Doug Marshall. He has a long history of serving on and leading the Governance Committee in addition to serving on the Executive Committee. Retired from the UAB faculty since 2007, Fritsma serves as a medical laboratory consultant to the UAB Department of Pathology, a consultant to several diagnostics companies, and as an adjunct associate professor for Michigan State and Rutgers universities. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and chemistry from Calvin University, a Master’s in Medical Laboratory Science from Wayne State University and advanced course work from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is a member of the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science and the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis. He and his wife are members of Cahaba Springs Presbyterian Church in Trussville.