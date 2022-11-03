 Skip to main content
Prep football: Class 2A, Region 4 top-seeded Comer not looking past Lanett

B.B. Comer #3 Devin Harvey finds running room against Childersburg.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Football is Alex Cunningham’s favorite subject at B.B. Comer High School.

Cunningham lives it, breathes it and plays it like few others. Cunningham is a junior center and nose guard for the B.B. Comer Tigers.