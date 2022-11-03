Prep football: Class 2A, Region 4 top-seeded Comer not looking past Lanett

SYLACAUGA — Football is Alex Cunningham’s favorite subject at B.B. Comer High School.
Cunningham lives it, breathes it and plays it like few others. Cunningham is a junior center and nose guard for the B.B. Comer Tigers.
At all times, Cunningham plays the game for keeps. He wants to be remembered. He wants to be emulated, and Cunningham wants to be feared from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.
“I have good hands and good techniques. Comer has athletes, and we play every game like it’s our last,” the 6-foot-0, 260-pound Cunningham said.
So, when the ball is teed up and the first man-sized lick is laid in Friday’s Class 2A first-round state playoff game between Comer and Lanett, Cunningham won’t be too far away. As a matter of fact, Cunningham wants to drill the first Lanett Panther in the game, which will kick off at 7 p.m. at Legion Stadium.
Cunningham and the Comer Tigers want to leave an impression, as well as some deep bruises on the former state champions from Lanett (2017, 2019). B.B. Comer High wants to win this battle, though, from the start to the end.
It could happen that way for the Tigers, who are 8-2 and the top seed out of Region 4. But the Panthers (5-5) are formidable, as well, and the fourth-seeded team from Region 3 might have more to prove than the hometown Tigers.
“This game feels different. It could be close. We just want to put Comer on the (football) map,” Cunningham said.
The Tigers will have to earn everything on the field. Lanett High is as capable of winning in the first round of the state football playoffs as Comer High School.
“We need to play every down. We have to work together. Any team can beat you (in the state playoffs),” said Tiger senior offensive tackle Brandon Blankenship (6-3, 295 pounds).
On the other side of the ball will be the Lanett Panthers. Lanett High School sits right on the Alabama-Georgia state line, too.
But on Friday night the Panthers will take up residence, at least temporarily, at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. Lanett isn’t going there just for the scenic bus ride, either.
“Lanett has some kids who have gone on to some major Division I schools. Lanett has won some state championships. They have size and speed. And we can’t give up the big plays,” B.B. Comer head football coach Adam Fossett said.
What the Comer Tigers can do is take the home field advantage and run with it. B.B. Comer has limitless potential, and the Tigers are still improving, even now in the 12th week of the high school football season.
“We have expectations. We expect to play fast and physical. We’re going to be ready (for Lanett High School). We’re going to need that home crowd. It’s going to be special with the cowbells, the band and the cheerleaders,” said Fossett, the former Winterboro, Childersburg and Smiths Station head coach.
The current Comer field maestro also expects something else from his legion of followers and players at CHS.
“We’re going to have some energized guys (on Friday night),” Fossett said.
That is a given in 2A for the Tigers.