Prep football: Childersburg carrying win as momentum into huge week at Saks

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg Tigers and head coach Johnny Johnson are hoping to take the energy from Friday's win over Weaver into a big Class 3A, Region 4 matchup this week at Saks.
After losing its first three, Childersburg made the win column. The Tigers also are 1-1, heading into Friday's trip to Saks (2-2, 1-1 Region 4), which also is hosting homecoming.
“To get that first win, I thought we executed pretty good,” Johnson said. “We did some good things, still have a lot of things to work on. But, anytime you get a win in the region to go to 1-1, it’s a good thing. We’re excited that we got a win last week.”
Childersburg has had a tough schedule to this point. In the opener, the Tigers fell to Munford 28-14. The next game was the Tiger Bowl in which Childersburg fell to B.B. Comer 35-21. After that, Childersburg traveled to Wedowee and fell 36-7 to Randolph County High School.
Last week, the win over Weaver marked the first of the season for the Tigers. It also is a region victory. When asked about the momentum Childersburg hopes to carry into this week’s test against Saks, Johnson said, “It brings a lot.”
He added, “Going and playing Saks, a very good team, well coached team, we just have to try to compete with them going in there knowing we have a chance. We can go 2-1 in the region.”
Phillip Tilley, Childersburg’s junior running back and linebacker, has impressed Johnson and his staff. Tilley had a little over 200 yards rushing in the home victory over Weaver. He also rushed for more than 100 yards against Comer in the second game of the season.
“Phillip Tilley had a really big game for us,” Johnson said. “He had some big runs for us. It was a team effort, but he stood out.”
Saks is led on offense by junior quarterback Gavin Doss, who accounted for three touchdowns earlier this season in a 48-6 win over Beulah. He also doubles as a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats. Junior running back, Dorrien Walker, is also an offensive threat for Saks coach Jonathan Miller.
“He has a bunch of athletes on both sides of the ball,” Johnson said. “They’re big up front. They have an outstanding quarterback, No. 17 (Doss). They have a good running back, No. 1 (Walker). They have some defensive guys that really can play well. It’s going to be a challenge for us trying to do the things we do on both sides of the ball, but we’re going to try to compete against them because they do things well. It’s going to be a battle for us.”
Saks is rebuilding under Miller after making the Class 3A semifinals last season only to lose in overtime to the eventual 3A state champs in Piedmont.
“We have to be able to run the football,” Johnson said. “We have to establish the running game and go from there. The biggest thing, we have to be able to block, stay on our blocks and give Tilley some time to run the football. We have to open it up a little bit in our passing game, but the first thing we have to do is we’re going to have to try to run the football.”
Defensively, Johnson is aware of the athletic abilities of Doss and Walker, so he’s getting his guys ready to slow down the two Wildcats and the Saks offense as a whole.
“We’re going to try to contain the quarterback and the running back,” Johnson said. “They do so many good things on offense, they can throw the football, they run a lot of screens. There’s just so many things they do. We just have to do our part and our job. We have to read our keys and try to execute to slow them down."