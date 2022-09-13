 Skip to main content
Prep football: Childersburg carrying win as momentum into huge week at Saks

Childersburg Za'quarious Truss and Phillip Tilley celebrate after a touchdown.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg Tigers and head coach Johnny Johnson are hoping to take the energy from Friday's win over Weaver into a big Class 3A, Region 4 matchup this week at Saks.

After losing its first three, Childersburg made the win column. The Tigers also are 1-1, heading into Friday's trip to Saks (2-2, 1-1 Region 4), which also is hosting homecoming.