Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine Memorial Birthday Celebration and Toy Drive set for Dec. 11

The ninth annual Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine Memorial Birthday Celebration and Toy Drive will be Dec. 11 in the Piggly-Wiggly parking lot on Battle Street in Talladega from 10 a.m. to noon and in Mosley Park in Lincoln from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“These will be drive-through events to drop off unwrapped toys and donations, and to have a little fun as you drive-through," said Angel Goodwine Batts, whose sister gave the upcoming event its name. "All local health precautions will be in place to help keep us safe.”
Unwrapped toys may also be dropped off at the Dollar General on Alabama 34 and Stemley Road, the Lincoln Barber Shop on U.S. 78 and the old Sycamore School.
Gift cards and financial donations can be sent to P.O. Box 704, Talladega, Al. 35161 or via PayPal @AnegelBatts, Cashapp $LegacyPJG and Venmo @Angel-GoodwineBatts.
“Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine died of liver cancer April 16, 2013,” Batts said. “Since then, family, friends and community members have kept her memory alive by hosting an annual toy drive and memorial birthday celebration. This annual event provides toys to area organizations that sup[port local families in need, shares scholarship gifts with the graduating classes of Helen Keller School, donates books to local libraries and provides educational enrichment opportunities to youth.”
Goodwine was born in Detroit but moved to Alabama and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1998. She studied at Southern Union and Jacksonville State University, where she earned a degree in social work.
She worked as a rehabilitation teacher, dorm aid and bus at E.H. Gentry and the Helen Keller School at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, and was an active member of the community and church. She died in 2013, at the age of 32.