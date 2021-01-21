Pre-registration open for pre-k in Talladega, Sylacauga, St. Clair systems

Pre-registration is open for the pre-kindergarten programs in the Talladega and Sylacauga City and St. Clair County school systems, according to news releases issued over the past week or so.
All three programs opened their pre-registration programs Jan. 15, and all are based on the same state model, but there are some minor differences between the three.
More information for all these programs are available at www.children.alabama.gov.
The releases from St. Clair County and Sylacauga direct parents to https://alprek.asapconnected.com or, in the case of St. Clair County, www.scboe.org. For the Talladega City system the release says to “go online to Alabama First Class Pre-K Pre-Registration Online Registration."
In Sylacauga and St. Clair County, to be eligible, a child must have turned 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021. In the Talladega City System, the cut-off is a day later, Sept. 2.
In all three systems, the parent or guardian must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residence, including a utility bill, a lease agreement or mortgage.
Students who are pre-registered will be chosen by random drawing.
Students for Talladega City pre-k classes will be selected March 5 at the central office at 10 a.m.
In Sylacauga, the drawing will be March 17 at 1 p.m., and notices will be emailed starting April 16.
St. Clair County’s drawing will be March 18 at the board office in Ashville, but will be closed to the public because of the pandemic. Classroom teachers will notify parents in early April that their child was selected and what they will need to do next to enroll their child in the system.
“No child will be denied participation on the basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability,” according to all three releases.
The St. Clair program offers a total of 18 classes between Ashville Elementary, Margaret Elementary, Moody Elementary, Odenville Elementary, Ragland Elementary and Springville Elementary. There is space for up to 16 students a classroom. District Zoning requirements apply, so please register for the school where you are zoned.
The Talladega City system has pre-k classes at all of its elementary schools, Houston, Salter, Graham and R.L. Young Elementary School, and zoning requirements apply here as well.
Parents are responsible for transportation in all three systems, and all pre-k programs follow the calendar for the school system they are a part of.
For more information, please contact your local school system.