Prayer event planned for Sylacauga

Residents of Sylacauga and the surrounding area are asked to come out to Central Park next Saturday, March 18, starting at noon for a prayer and peace crusade. 

According to organizer Pastor Kadarious J. Davis, “we (will) pray for our youth, our city, our world as a whole.” 