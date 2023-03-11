Prayer event planned for Sylacauga

Residents of Sylacauga and the surrounding area are asked to come out to Central Park next Saturday, March 18, starting at noon for a prayer and peace crusade.
According to organizer Pastor Kadarious J. Davis, “we (will) pray for our youth, our city, our world as a whole.”
Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and to wear blue shirts symbolizing peace. There will also be blue balloons, also signifying peace in the city.
The Latter Rain Prayer Band and No More Tears/Sylacauga Peacemakers will also be participating in the event.