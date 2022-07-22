Positive Maturity names Storey one of 'Top 50 over 50'

Positive Maturity, a Birmingham-based volunteer program for seniors, gave out the “Top 50 Over 50” awards at a gala at The Club on Thursday night, including Felicia Ayers Storey, vice president of programs and operations at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega.
Storey is just starting her 39th year at the Presbyterian Home, where she started out as a social worker. According to her introduction, by Janice Rogers and Jeh Jeh Preuitt, she has served thousands of children and their families as social worker, program director and interim president. Countless numbers have benefited from her experience and wisdom. She served as field instructor for several colleges and universities, held leadership positions in numerous service and civic organizations and is a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
She was also named one of the 2020 Women Who Shape the State by Al.com.
She and her husband James live in Sylacauga.
“This is an incredible award, and I am thrilled to be included in such a group of people who have done so much in their lives," she said. "I’m thrilled. This is a career high point. But mostly I am very appreciative of the opportunity I have been given to be a part of the Presbyterian Home.”
Prebyterian Home President Doug Marshall, who was named to the Top 50 Over 50 list himself in 2017, said he was “so very proud of my colleague and my friend. She has cared for children and their families all her life. She has constant and faithful in loving and caring for those children, and I am excited to celebrate her giving of herself to others tonight.”
The Presbyterian Home for Children achieved an essential national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation in 2020, the culmination of almost two years of work under Storey’s leadership.
“I completely trust her and know that Ms. Storey is a precious gift from our Lord to our entire staff and to each child, youth and family coming to the Home seeking healing and hope,” Marshall said.
Storey is well known and highly respected in the state as a leader in social services over her distinguished career. She graduated with a Master of Social Work, Children, Youth & Families from The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa after obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Social Work with a Minor in English from The University of Montevallo. She is a Licensed Master Level Alabama Social Worker along with being a Reasonable and Prudent Parenting Standard On Site Official and Trainer.
In addition to Storey, this year’s recipients came from virtually every walk of life, including entrepreneurs, doctors, ministers, writers, politicians, law enforcement officers, administrators, non-profit founders, a zoo keeper and an astronaut, among others.
“We are excited to recognize these individuals for their lifetime achievements and civic contributions to central Alabama," Positive Maturity Executive Director Penny Kakoloris said. "In 2014, Positive Maturity created the Top 50 Over 50 to award to show that while growing older is unavoidable, growing up is optional. Anyone can grow older. It doesn’t take much talent or effort. The goal in life is to grow up. This is accomplished by finding opportunities for change, becoming a catalyst in this world and leaving it with no regrets.”