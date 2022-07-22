 Skip to main content
Positive Maturity names Storey one of 'Top 50 over 50'

Felicia Ayers Storey.jpg

Felicia Ayers Storey

 Submitted photo

Positive Maturity, a Birmingham-based volunteer program for seniors, gave out the “Top 50 Over 50” awards at a gala at The Club on Thursday night, including Felicia Ayers Storey, vice president of programs and operations at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega.

Storey is just starting her 39th year at the Presbyterian Home, where she started out as a social worker. According to her introduction, by Janice Rogers and Jeh Jeh Preuitt, she has served thousands of children and their families as social worker, program director and interim president. Countless numbers have benefited from her experience and wisdom. She served as field instructor for several colleges and universities, held leadership positions in numerous service and civic organizations and is a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.